JMI Climbs To 334Th Globally In UI Greenmetric World University Rankings 2026

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Jamia Millia Islamia has achieved a significant milestone in global sustainability rankings, securing the 334th position worldwide in the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings 2026, up from 376th in 2025, an official said on Monday.

The University has thus recorded an impressive 42-place improvement in the global ranking, said Saima Saeed, Chief Public Relations Officer, JMI.

JMI has also secured 13th place in India and 192nd in Asia, reaffirming its continued commitment to sustainability, environmental responsibility, and sustainable campus development. According to the official UI GreenMetric 2026 ranking, JMI is ranked 334th globally, 13th nationally, and 192nd in Asia, the official said in a statement.

The UI GreenMetric World University Rankings, an international sustainability ranking initiative associated with Universitas Indonesia, evaluates universities on various dimensions of sustainable development and campus sustainability. The 2026 edition includes universities worldwide and assesses performance across key sustainability-related indicators.

Expressing his delight at this remarkable accomplishment, Mazhar Asif, Vice-Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia, congratulated the entire Jamia fraternity, including faculty members, students, researchers, alumni, and staff, for their collective contribution to this achievement.

Asif said this recognition reflects the University's sustained efforts toward academic excellence, environmental responsibility, sustainable development, and quality in higher education.

In another development, an official delegation from the University of Applied Sciences, Erfurt, Germany, comprising Christian Stangenberger, Dip.-Ing., Department of Civil Engineering, and 7 students, has been on a visit to the Department of Civil Engineering, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), since September 19, under an academic exchange programme between the Department of Civil Engineering, Jamia Millia Islamia, and the University of Applied Sciences, Erfurt, Germany, as part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two institutions.

The delegation was formally welcomed at the Department of Civil Engineering by Prof. Quamrul Hassan, Head of the Department, faculty members and students.

During the meeting, participants noted that the MoU between JMI and Erfurt has been successfully operating for about two decades, facilitating student and faculty exchanges between the two universities. The meeting also discussed renewing the MoU with the University of Applied Sciences and exploring new avenues for joint research and cooperation.

Welcoming the delegation, Vice Chancellor Mazhar Asif said, "India's rich intellectual heritage, knowledge traditions and cultural history have long made it a centre of learning and civilisation.”

“Our relationship with Germany also has deep and fruitful roots. The contributions of German thinkers such as Max Müller and Immanuel Kant, as well as the German translations of Omar Khayyam's works, are part of this shared intellectual legacy. Three of our founders, including a former vice chancellor of JMI, pursued higher education in Germany in the 1920s,” he said.

“This MoU with the University of Erfurt is therefore particularly significant for us as we seek to deepen academic exchange and cooperation. We hope to soon establish a Centre for German Studies at JMI, bringing together the study of German language, history, culture, art and cinema, and creating a vibrant platform for dialogue between India and Germany,” he said.