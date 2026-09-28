Gujarat: Five Ghee Samples Fail Quality Tests In Ahmedabad

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Sep 28 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has halted the sale of 3,142 kg of ghee worth Rs 12.93 lakh after laboratory testing found five samples from a Madhupura-based unit to be sub-standard, the civic body's Food Department said on Monday.

The department had earlier collected 11 ghee samples from different establishments in the Madhupura area that were selling ghee as "pure ghee".

Laboratory testing found that five samples collected from H.P. Foods in Madhupura did not meet the prescribed quality standards.

The samples were of Desi Cow Ghee under the Gopishree brand, Pure Cow Ghee under the Shree Amrut brand, Premium Cow Ghee under the KT Krishna brand, Pure Cow Ghee under the Khusali brand and Desi Cow Ghee under the Prasang brand.

Following the test results, the department conducted a further investigation to trace the products' distribution and sale.

It identified the distribution unit for Gopishree ghee at Platinum Industrial Park/Sim Mill in Vatva, while it identified Shree Food Product at V.R. Industrial Park on Kathwada Road in connection with Shree Amrut ghee.

Arihant Marketing, located at Radhakrishna Complex in Ghodasar, was identified as the distributor for the KT Krishna, Khusali and Prasang brands.

The department said it found Arihant Marketing conducting business without an FSSAI licence during the investigation, after which it took sealing action against the unit.

Across manufacturers and distributors operating within AMC limits, the department suspended 3,142 kg of ghee from sale. The stock was valued at Rs 12,93,417.

The department also collected eight samples under the Food Safety and Standards Act. The civic body said it had sent details of products whose manufacturing units are located in other parts of Gujarat to the state government.

The department has asked ghee manufacturers and distributors to keep laboratory testing or analysis reports for each batch available for sale or distribution and produce them when required to establish compliance with food safety standards.

It has also advised caterers and other food business operators purchasing ghee in bulk to obtain the laboratory testing or analysis report for the relevant batch from the distributor, retailer or manufacturer and maintain records of the quantity purchased and the corresponding batch details.

The Food Department has urged consumers to exercise caution when buying loose ghee, saying vegetable fat or other substances may be mixed with loose ghee and sold as pure ghee.

The AMC said it would continue inspections and legal action against food adulteration, unhygienic practices, sub-standard food products and violations of food safety regulations.