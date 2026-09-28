Crops Over 45,000 Hectares Damaged Due To Heavy Rains In Andhra Pradesh

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 28 (IANS) Agricultural crops on 44,029 hectares and horticultural crops across 1,734 hectares were damaged across Andhra Pradesh during the recent heavy rains triggered by a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, according to preliminary estimates by the Agriculture and Horticulture departments.

Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has directed officials from the two departments to swiftly complete the enumeration of crop losses in the affected areas.

The minister reviewed the preliminary reports on crop damage and the progress of the enumeration work undertaken so far. He emphasised the importance of accurately assessing actual losses at the field level, given the damage caused to agricultural and horticultural crops across various districts. He instructed officials to ensure comprehensive recording of crop losses for every farmer, leaving no room for errors in documenting the details of those affected.

According to preliminary estimates by the Horticulture Department, horticultural crops have been affected across 351 villages and 89 mandals in 14 districts of the state.

Preliminary estimates indicate that horticultural crops across 1,734 hectares have been damaged, affecting 5,777 farmers. So far, the enumeration of crop loss has been completed for 950 farmers covering 445 hectares. Officials informed the minister that details regarding crop loss on the remaining 1,289 hectares are yet to be recorded.

According to preliminary estimates by the Agriculture Department, 1,229 villages across 190 mandals were affected by the cyclone. A total of 71,796 farmers were identified as having suffered crop losses, with agricultural crops on approximately 44,029 hectares estimated to be damaged. Officials stated that enumeration has been completed for 726 farmers across 45 villages in 19 mandals to date.

Meanwhile, Roads & Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy said that a total of 2,405 kilometres of roads were damaged across the state.

According to preliminary estimates, Rs 1,498.30 crore is required for the restoration of damaged roads.

Srikakulam district sustained the most damage, with 412 kilometres of roads affected. Roads were washed out at 36 locations, and breaches formed at 9 locations across the state.

The minister said temporary restoration works were immediately completed in these areas to ensure uninterrupted transportation.

The Roads & Buildings (R&B) Department has estimated that approximately Rs 162.09 crore is required for temporary restoration of rain-damaged roads, while Rs 1,336.83 crore is needed for permanent restoration. The minister announced that a preliminary report estimates a total expenditure of Rs 1,498.30 crore to restore roads affected by the depression. He said damaged roads would be restored soon.