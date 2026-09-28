MP: Two Tigers Found Dead Electrocution Suspected In Ratapani

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 28 (IANS) Two tigers were found dead in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, with suspected electrocution being investigated in the Ratapani Tiger Reserve and an intra-species territorial fight considered a possible cause of death of an 11-month-old cub in the Kanha Tiger Reserve.

The carcass of a decomposed tiger was discovered near Dahod Dam in Ratapani, prompting forest officials to examine the circumstances surrounding the death. The exact cause is yet to be established and will be determined through post-mortem and forensic examination. Officials are checking the area for possible illegal electric fencing or electrified wires that may have caused the tiger's death.

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey alleged inadequate patrolling may have allowed an electrocution hazard to remain undetected. He demanded an inquiry into patrolling arrangements and accused Ranger Ramgovind Rai of absenteeism.

“Electrocution snares near Dahod Dam have claimed another tiger, while Ranger Ramgovind Rai has failed in his basic patrol duties. We demand his immediate suspension and a thorough probe into officer absenteeism in Ratapani. There should be no more excuses,” Dubey said.

In the second incident, an 11-month-old female cub was found dead in compartment No. 138 of the Naktighati beat in the Kanha range of Balaghat district. The patrolling team noticed pugmarks and bloodstains during its rounds and recovered the carcass after a search.

Senior forest officials also reached the spot and cordoned off the area, with a dog squad also deployed.

Senior Wildlife Health Officer Sandeep Agrawal and veterinarian Lalit Chaurasia examined the carcass. They found injuries and marks indicating a struggle with another wild animal. Veterinarians said intra-species conflict was a possible cause of death, though samples were collected for forensic examination to confirm.

The carcass was cremated as per National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) protocol in the presence of Kanha Tiger Reserve Field Director Ravindra Mani Tripathi, NTCA-nominated representative Shivangi Vendre and other members of the cremation committee.