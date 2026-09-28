Govt Sets Up Apex Body To Boost Safety In Steel Sector

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) The Ministry of Steel has decided to set up a Steel Industry Safety Council (SISC) as an apex-level industry safety body, with the initiative aimed at strengthening safety standards, practices, accident prevention, and safety awareness across the steel industry, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The Council will be headed by the Secretary, Ministry of Steel, as Chairman and will include senior officials of the Ministry, Chief Executives of integrated steel producers, and representatives of key technical and statutory organisations including the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and recognised steel technology institutions, the statement said.

The SISC will assess the safety situation in the steel industry, facilitate studies and improvements in safety practices, approve industry safety standards and recommended practices, and review serious accidents, accidents and near-miss incidents. It will also provide directions for strengthening safety awareness, training and preventive measures, the statement said.

To provide technical and professional support to the Council, a Steel Industry Safety Directorate (SISD) will be established. It will have expertise in areas including process safety, blast furnaces, steel melting, rolling mills, coke ovens, refractory systems, electrical and mechanical safety, occupational health, fire engineering and disaster management, according to the statement.

The SISD will oversee implementation of the Council's decisions, undertake periodic safety audits and reviews, maintain and disseminate accident and near-miss information, conduct investigations into serious safety incidents, review emergency preparedness and safety training programmes, and develop and issue Steel Industry Safety Standards, Recommended Practices and Guidelines suited to Indian conditions, the statement said.

The establishment of SISC and SISD represents an important institutional step towards promoting a stronger safety culture, improving prevention of industrial accidents and advancing consistent safety practices across India's steel industry, the statement added.

Meanwhile, India's finished steel production touched 15.9 million tonnes from January to August 2026, marking a 6 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025. Finished steel consumption outpaced production growth, driven by ongoing buoyancy in infrastructure, construction, and manufacturing in the country's fast-growing economy.