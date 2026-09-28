Bihar CM Directs Officials To Speed Up Ajgaibinath, Sonepur Airports

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday directed officials to accelerate work on the proposed Ajgaibinath Dham Greenfield Airport and Sonepur Greenfield International Airport projects and complete all necessary procedures within the stipulated timeframe through effective coordination.

Review Meeting and Investment Details

According to the Chief Minister's Office, a presentation and review meeting regarding the proposed airport projects at Ajgaibinath Dham and Sonepur (Saran) was held on Monday at the 'Sankalp' hall of the official residence, chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. During the meeting, a detailed review was conducted on various aspects, including techno-economic feasibility reports and traffic surveys for the greenfield airports, master plans for both projects, land acquisition, airport capacity, connectivity, and the development of necessary infrastructure.

It was informed that investments of Rs 3,500 crore for the first phase of the Ajgaibinath Dham Greenfield Airport and Rs 6,500 crore for the first phase of the Sonepur Greenfield International Airport are to be made under the PPP mode. The state government will bear the costs associated with land acquisition and connectivity.

The meeting included a discussion on the land acquisition process required for airport projects under the 'Bihar Raiyoti Land Purchase Policy, 2026'. The Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to expedite land acquisition procedures and complete all necessary tasks in a time-bound manner through mutual coordination.

Ajgaibinath Dham Airport Project

A detailed presentation was given regarding the master plan for the proposed greenfield airport at Ajgaibinath Dham. The Chief Minister instructed that the airport's infrastructure and runway be developed to enable the operation of large aircraft. He noted that the development of this airport would boost both air connectivity and tourism potential in the region.

The Chief Minister stated that the Ajgaibinath Dham airport would provide improved air travel facilities to Munger, Lakhisarai, Jamui, Bhagalpur, Banka, Khagaria, and Begusarai, as well as other surrounding districts. It would also facilitate the movement of pilgrims arriving from various parts of the country during the Shravani Mela.

Sonepur International Airport Project

The master plan for the Sonepur airport was also reviewed during the meeting. The Chief Minister directed that this airport be developed to accommodate the operation of large aircraft. Special emphasis was placed on providing cargo facilities and ensuring excellent connectivity for the convenience of passengers.

The proposed Sonepur airport is expected to provide air connectivity benefits to 22 districts of Bihar, as well as to bordering districts in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Discussions were held on developing the airport as a key piece of infrastructure to expand the state's air connectivity and economic activities.

Directives for Project Acceleration

The Chief Minister remarked that the development of both airport projects would boost air connectivity, tourism, trade, and regional economic activities. He instructed officials to accelerate project implementation and ensure effective coordination among the various departments involved.

The Chief Minister issued clear directives to complete all necessary procedures and construction-related works within the stipulated timeframe and to ensure progress through regular reviews of the projects.

Senior Officials Present

Senior officials present at the meeting included MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Deepak Kumar, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, Development Commissioner Mihir Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of the Urban Development and Housing Department Vinay Kumar, Secretary of the Road Construction Department Pankaj Kumar Pal, Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjay Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Water Resources Department Chandrashekhar Singh, and Secretary of the Civil Aviation Department Nilesh Ramchandra Deore. (ANI)

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