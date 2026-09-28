Bihar Floods: CM Samrat Choudhary Surveys Affected Areas, Reviews Aid

CM Surveys Flood-Affected Regions

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas, including Vaishali district, Hajalpur-Maker in Saran district, East Champaran, and the Dumaria Ghat Bridge and Puchhariya area in Gopalganj district.

Gandak River Above Danger Mark

As per the official release, the Chief Minister inspected the rising water levels of the Gandak River at Dumaria Ghat and took note of the current situation. Officials informed the Chief Minister that the water level of the Gandak River near Dumaria Ghat is approximately 1.5 meters above the danger mark and is likely to rise by another 50 centimetres overnight.

Directives for Relief and Rescue Operations

The Chief Minister inquired about the status of relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas. The Chief Minister directed officials to maintain continuous monitoring of vulnerable areas. He also instructed them to carry out relief and rescue operations with full readiness and to ensure that essential aid reaches the affected people promptly. He stated that the administration must prioritise relief and rescue work while remaining among the people and acting with utmost sensitivity. The Water Resources Department must continuously monitor the embankments and exercise necessary vigilance; night patrolling must be ensured. In the affected areas, the district administration should coordinate effectively with the SDRF and NDRF to take swift action as required. Ensure the continued provision of food and relief to people in affected areas through flood relief camps and community kitchens; there must be no negligence in this regard.

Officials Present During Inspection

Senior officials present during the inspection included Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, MP Radha Mohan Singh, MLA Krishnanandan Paswan, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Deepak Kumar, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, Secretary of the Water Resources Department Chandrashekhar Singh, District Magistrate of East Champaran Saurabh Suman Yadav, District Magistrate of Gopalganj Samir Saurav, Superintendent of Police of East Champaran Swarn Prabhat, and Superintendent of Police of Gopalganj Vinay Tiwari.

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