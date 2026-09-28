'Ramayana': Makers Drop BTS Video Of Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Rama On Birthday

The makers of 'Ramayana' have shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama on the actor's birthday. The video offers a look at his preparation for the role, along with glimpses of the film's cast and the work that has gone into bringing the epic to the big screen.

Meet the Cast of 'Ramayana'

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part film features Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

A Glimpse into the Making and Preparation

In the video, director Nitesh Tiwari speaks about the importance of choosing the right actor for a film like 'Ramayana', given the faith and emotional connection people have with the epic. Ranbir also talks about playing Lord Rama, saying that he sees the role as a responsibility rather than just another character in a film.

Praise for Ranbir Kapoor's Portrayal

The video features Arun Govil, who plays King Dashrath, along with Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey, speaking about the qualities that make Ranbir suitable for the role. It also offers glimpses of the actors preparing for their characters and filming some of the key sequences.

Intense Action and International Collaboration

The makers have also shared a look at the film's action preparation. International action director Terry Notary has trained Ranbir for the film's action sequences, while stunt professionals from across the world have been brought on board for the project.

Producer Namit Malhotra has brought together Indian and international talent for the film, which aims to present the epic on a large scale while retaining its cultural roots.

'Ramayana' Grand Release Plan

The latest video comes as the makers continue to share glimpses of the film ahead of its release. The recently released trailer has also drawn attention to the film's scale and cast. Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, 'Ramayana' is planned as a two-part film. The first part is scheduled to release worldwide during Diwali 2026, while the second part is set to arrive during Diwali 2027. The films will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India. Sony Pictures will handle global distribution, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market. The film is also planned for a worldwide IMAX release.

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