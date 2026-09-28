QCK Reports 1,889% Three-Year Revenue Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nashville, Tennessee, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCK, a Nashville-based digital marketing agency specializing in ecommerce search engine optimization, today reported revenue growth of 1,889% over the three-year period from 2022 to 2025.

The company said the growth was driven by an expanding ecommerce client base and the addition of new services. Over the same period, QCK grew its team from eight to 47 employees, and it has recently hired a new SEO account manager.

QCK's growth figure placed the company at No. 181 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, which ranks privately held U.S. companies by three-year revenue growth.

“Our growth over the past three years has come from the ecommerce brands we work with,” said Robert Battle, Founder and CEO of QCK.“We plan to continue investing in our team and services to support those clients.”

QCK, formerly known as QCKBOT, provides search engine optimization services primarily to ecommerce and direct-to-consumer brands, and has recently expanded into process automation services.

About QCK

QCK (formerly QCKBOT) is a Nashville, Tennessee-based digital marketing agency specializing in search engine optimization, with additional services including process automation. The company works primarily with ecommerce and direct-to-consumer brands. More information is available at .

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CONTACT: Nick Baxter QCK...