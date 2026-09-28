Societe Generale: Information Regarding Executed Transactions Within The Framework Of A Share Buy-Back Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated Information Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buy-back programme Paris, 28 September 2026 As of 25 September 2026, Societe Generale has completed 93% of the previously announced extraordinary share buy-back of EUR 1.5 billion1. The purchases performed2 from 21 to 25 September 2026 are described below. Press contacts: Jean-Baptiste Froville _ +33 1 58 98 68 00 _ ...

Fanny Rouby _ +33 1 57 29 11 12 _ ... Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809 Period: From 21 to 25 September 2026 Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (EUR) Platform SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 21/09/2026 FR0000130809 39,652 73.6671 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 21/09/2026 FR0000130809 29,796 73.6430 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 21/09/2026 FR0000130809 5,000 73.5800 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 21/09/2026 FR0000130809 5,000 73.5700 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 22/09/2026 FR0000130809 527,020 73.1200 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 22/09/2026 FR0000130809 234,919 73.2182 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 22/09/2026 FR0000130809 42,842 73.2208 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 22/09/2026 FR0000130809 56,592 73.2344 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 23/09/2026 FR0000130809 531,557 72.6498 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 23/09/2026 FR0000130809 235,672 72.7618 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 23/09/2026 FR0000130809 43,409 72.7794 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 23/09/2026 FR0000130809 57,591 72.7944 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 24/09/2026 FR0000130809 533,079 70.6102 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 24/09/2026 FR0000130809 226,000 70.7250 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 24/09/2026 FR0000130809 39,000 70.8626 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 24/09/2026 FR0000130809 51,000 70.8178 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 25/09/2026 FR0000130809 333,489 72.5087 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 25/09/2026 FR0000130809 99,983 72.3583 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 25/09/2026 FR0000130809 19,887 72.3684 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 25/09/2026 FR0000130809 19,975 72.3566 AQEU TOTAL 3,131,463 72.2619

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is a top-tier European Bank with around 110,000 employees serving 27 million clients in 58 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for over 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.

The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:



French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank;

Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives and structured finance; Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens, a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.

Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of the Group News page on societegenerale.com website where official press releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document's legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on X @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com.

1 Societe Generale announced on 30 July 2026 the launch on 3 August 2026 of an extraordinary share buy-back of EUR 1.5 billion for the purpose of cancellation.

2 The purchases have been performed based on the description of the share buy-back programme published on 27 May 2026 relating to the 18th resolution of the Combined general meeting of shareholders held on the same date. Cancellation of shares will be implemented in accordance with the legal requirement to cancel a maximum of 10% of share capital per 24 month period.

Attachment

Societe-Generale-Report-on-share-buy-back-from-21-to-25-September-2026