Quislex Leaders To Address AI, Ethics And Legal Tech Adoption At Fall Events In Chicago, Berlin And New York

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEO Sirisha Gummaregula headlines the company's fall lineup with the ethics plenary at Law.com's General Counsel Conference East.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider serving Global 500 corporations and Am Law 100 and Magic Circle firms for more than two decades, announces it will take part in several industry events this fall across the U.S. and Europe. QuisLex leaders will speak on the pressing issues for the legal profession, including how legal teams can move past resistance and make new technology stick, and how lawyers can uphold ethical standards and protect their own well-being as AI and rapid regulatory change reshape their work.

Upcoming events at which QuisLex and its team of experts will participate include:

RelFest Chicago - Sept. 29-Oct. 1

Brian Corbin, QuisLex global head of strategic services, will join a panel of legal operations leaders including Rose Hunter Jones, Hilgers; James Vinson, Morgan Lewis; and Carl Morrison, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Companies, for the CLE-eligible session,“Design Thinking in Legal: A Modern Approach to Tech Adoption and Problem Solving.” The panel will explore how techniques such as reframing assumptions, collaborative ideation and structured experimentation can help teams overcome resistance, define the right problems and build solutions that stick.

IQPC Corporate Counsel and Compliance Exchange Europe - Oct. 5-6, Berlin

QuisLex is sponsoring the event, and company representatives will be in attendance and hosting client meetings.

NAMWOLF 2026 Annual Meeting - Oct. 11-14, Chicago

QuisLex is sponsoring the National Association of Minority & Women Owned Law Firms (NAMWOLF) meeting as a minority- and women-owned business partner. Company representatives will be in attendance and hosting client meetings.

Law.com General Counsel Conference East - Nov. 9-10, New York

QuisLex is sponsoring the event's Ethics & Professional Responsibility plenary session,“Holding the Line: Ethics, AI, and Well-Being in a Profession Under Pressure.” QuisLex President and CEO Sirisha Gummaregula will join panelists Fabio Bertoni, The New Yorker; Stephanie Argentine, Centivo; Tashiana Williams, the American Bar Association; and moderator Heather Nevitt, editor in chief of corporate coverage, Corporate Counsel, to discuss the disruption legal professionals are navigating today as AI reshapes how legal work gets done and the unrelenting pace of regulatory and geopolitical change takes a personal toll on lawyers and their teams.

At each event, QuisLex representatives will also meet with clients and legal operations leaders to discuss how to build AI-enabled operating models they can rely on and sustain.

QuisLex recently introduced a new advisory framework that helps law firms and corporate legal departments build the institutional capability required to produce AI-assisted legal work that can be trusted, governed and evidenced. The framework begins with the Institutional Capability Assessment, which provides organizations with a practical starting point for understanding their current capabilities and building a road map toward reliable, sustainable AI-enabled operating models. The advisory framework draws on QuisLex's“Five Failure Modes of Legal AI,” a taxonomy published earlier this year and submitted to leading professional organizations as a proposed reference framework for identifying and governing common failure patterns in AI-assisted legal work.

About QuisLex

QuisLex designs, implements and operates legal workflows for legal departments and law firms, building operating models that clients can own and sustain. The company combines technology, process design, governance and execution across client environments and delivers services across contracting, litigation, investigations, M&A due diligence, privacy, compliance and legal operations. Through QuisLex Advisory, the company extends that experience to help organizations design AI-enabled operating models and build the institutional capability required for reliable AI-assisted legal work. With more than two decades of managed legal services experience, QuisLex was the first legal services provider to earn ISO 9001 quality management certification and has been ranked Band 1 by Chambers and Partners for 16 consecutive years. Learn more at quislex.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for QuisLex

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