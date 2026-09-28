4 Explosive Stories Enter The Investor Spotlight

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (247marketnews.com ) --are each approaching important milestones that could reshape how investors view their pipelines, platforms and near-term prospects.

Kodiak Sciences: Five Phase 3 Wins Put Zenkuda on the Regulatory Runway

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) delivered one of the biggest clinical updates in the group. Its pivotal Phase 3 DAYBREAK study produced positive primary-endpoint results for both Zenkuda and tabirafusp-ted in wet age-related macular degeneration. Zenkuda achieved non-inferiority to aflibercept on the vision endpoint, with a p-value of 0.0007, while 54% of patients reached a 24-week dosing interval at one year under the company's strict treat-to-dryness retreatment criteria. The company also reported a 0% intraocular inflammation rate for Zenkuda in the study.

The durability story is particularly important because reducing injection frequency has become one of the central goals in retinal medicine. David M. Brown, M.D., chief medical officer of Retina Consultants of America, called the DAYBREAK results“truly impressive,” highlighting the fact that more than half of patients remained on 24-week dosing through year one under the study's stringent retreatment approach. Kodiak says Zenkuda has now completed five successful pivotal Phase 3 studies across wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion.

The next catalyst is already on the calendar: Kodiak plans to submit a multi-indication BLA for Zenkuda in the fourth quarter of 2026. Meanwhile, tabirafusp-ted is advancing into the Phase 3 ALTO study in diabetic macular edema, where Kodiak is evaluating the dual VEGF/IL-6 inhibitor against aflibercept. KSI-101 provides another late-stage catalyst, with topline data from its first Phase 3 analysis expected in December. CEO Victor Perlroth described the DAYBREAK results as positioning Kodiak for“the next stage of Kodiak's evolution” as the company prepares for potential commercialization.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings: FDA Meeting Creates Major NEO212 Inflection Point

NeOnc (NASDAQ:NTHI) is heading toward another potentially consequential regulatory discussion as it advances NEO212 for difficult-to-treat central nervous system cancers. The company has announced a November 17, 2026 FDA End-of-Phase 1 Type B meeting focused on the proposed patient population, Phase 2 design, endpoints, dose selection and evidence that could potentially support a future marketing application. The meeting does not mean the FDA has endorsed a particular trial design or accelerated-approval strategy, but it could provide a clearer roadmap for the next stage of development.

NEO212 enters the discussion with a recommended Phase 2 dose of 610 mg after dose escalation reached the protocol-defined maximum tolerated dose at 810 mg. During the Phase 1 program, NeOnc reported preliminary observations of disease control in heavily pretreated patients, including an individual recurrent glioblastoma patient with an approximately 60% tumor reduction and about 21 months of disease control. Those individual observations are exploratory and were not generated from a trial powered to establish efficacy, making larger studies critical to determining whether the signals can be replicated.

NeOnc also has NEO100 moving on a parallel track. The company reported that its Phase 2a NEO100 study met its primary endpoint, with six-month progression-free survival of 48.9% versus a prespecified 20% benchmark and median overall survival of 26.09 months. At the same time, recent corporate activity has added another layer to the story: NeOnc completed a $15 million registered direct offering and subsequently redeemed all outstanding Series A convertible preferred stock for $6 million, while CEO Amir Heshmatpour and CMO/CSO Thomas Chen reported substantial open-market purchases. Heshmatpour said the Phase 2a results reinforced his“conviction in NeOnc's mission and the potential of our NEO platform.”

DataMeds AI Launches“Health Lives Here” App

DataMeds AI (NASDAQ:MEDS) and Tollo Health have launched the Health Lives Here mobile application, initially focused on patients using GLP-1 medications, with plans to expand into Long COVID and cancer-related healthcare services. The platform combines telehealth consultations, pharmacy services, nutritional products, wearable-data tracking and behavioral-health tools in a single application. Marketing will be supported through the companies' partnership with NFL Alumni Health, with the initial rollout beginning through Moose Pharmacy of Concord in North Carolina.

The app is designed to provide patients with access to licensed physicians who can evaluate and manage GLP-1 therapies where clinically appropriate, while Corexa Health provides cash-pay access to FDA-approved branded GLP-1 medications and home delivery. Users can also access Tollo Health's Forzet medical food, which is marketed for dietary management of muscle loss associated with weight-loss therapies, along with other nutritional products. Gerald Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS, said, “Health Lives Here gives patients one front door to telehealth, their local pharmacist and their own health data.”

Beyond its initial GLP-1 focus, DataMeds and Tollo are building a broader healthcare ecosystem. The application integrates data from devices including Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, WHOOP and Oura Ring, while incorporating an AI health coach, chatbot, activity tracking and mood and sleep monitoring. The companies also plan to add diagnostic testing through Helomics, expand the pharmacy network from Corexa's 6,500-plus independent pharmacies, and eventually introduce electronic health records and a healthcare“digital twin” designed to consolidate a user's medical, nutritional, wearable and behavioral data.

The companies are positioning Health Lives Here as a way to improve healthcare access, particularly in rural and underserved communities. NFL Alumni Association CEO Brad Edwards said the organization is excited to help launch the platform“especially to help improve healthcare access for patients in rural communities.” While several planned capabilities remain under development, including the broader disease focus, provider network and digital-twin functionality, the launch gives DataMeds AI a new consumer-facing platform connecting its healthcare technology, pharmacy infrastructure and AI capabilities.

KNOREX: AI Becomes the Interface as KAI Assist Meets MCP

KNOREX (NYSEAMERICAN:KNRX) is taking a very different route into the catalyst race: turning artificial intelligence into the operating interface for digital advertising. The company launched KAI Assist inside its KNOREX XPO platform, giving marketers a conversational way to create campaigns, adjust targeting and optimize advertising activity. The company says the rollout is scheduled to be completed by the end of September, effectively moving campaign management away from traditional dashboard navigation and toward natural-language commands.

The next piece is the KNOREX XPO MCP Server, scheduled for October. Through Model Context Protocol integration, KNOREX says enterprise customers and agency partners will be able to connect external AI systems, including Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI models, directly to XPO's advertising infrastructure. That would allow users to query campaign performance, interpret cross-channel analytics and execute campaign adjustments through AI-driven interactions.“AI is truly the new UI,” said Abhishek Kumar, KNOREX's VP of Product and Engineering.

But the technology narrative comes with a major market-structure issue investors cannot ignore. KNOREX disclosed in August that it had received a notice from NYSE American regarding noncompliance with continued-listing standards tied to stockholders' equity. That means the AI product rollout is occurring alongside a separate corporate challenge involving exchange compliance. The juxtaposition makes the stock particularly event-driven: investors have both a new AI product narrative and a material listing-compliance issue to monitor as the company moves deeper into the second half of 2026.

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Important Editorial Note: 247 highlights companies approaching significant catalysts and inflection points. This report reflects information available at the time of publication. Since developments can occur rapidly, readers should independently verify current information and review all company filings and disclosures.

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