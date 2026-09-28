Akropole Alfa, Managed By Akropolis Group, Upgrades Its BREEAM Sustainability Rating To Excellent

Paulius Pocius, Head of Marketing and Communications at Akropolis Group, says the higher rating reflects the Group's consistent efforts to implement more sustainable solutions across the properties it manages.

“Last year, we achieved our strategic goal of having all five shopping and entertainment centres managed by the Group in Lithuania and Latvia rated at least BREEAM Very Good. However, our sustainability ambitions do not end there. The Excellent rating achieved by Akropole Alfa shows that we can not only maintain a high standard, but also continue to raise the bar by consistently implementing more sustainable solutions,” says P. Pocius.

The BREEAM certificate, issued by BRE Global, confirms that a building meets the sustainability requirements set out in the standard. Akropole Alfa was assessed under the BREEAM International In-Use: Commercial Version 6 standard.

The assessment covered the entire building, with a floor area of more than 100,000 sq. metres, and resulted in an overall score of 73.2%. Akropole Alfa achieved the maximum score of 100% in the resilience category. Water efficiency and transport solutions also received high scores.

“We aim to integrate sustainability principles into the day-to-day management of our shopping and entertainment centres. We use energy and water more efficiently, improve waste management and look for solutions that help reduce the environmental impact of our buildings. At the same time, we place strong emphasis on people's experience and accessibility by creating more convenient spaces for families with children and people with disabilities, as well as improving the working environment for employees. The value of the BREEAM assessment lies in its comprehensive approach, allowing us to objectively evaluate both the progress we have already made and the opportunities for further improvement,” says P. Pocius.

The new Akropole Alfa certificate will be valid for three years, until September 2029. The building audit for BREEAM certification was carried out by building sustainability certification and consultancy company Vesta Consulting.





For more information:

Paulius Pocius

Head of Marketing and Communications

AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB

+370 699 99566

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