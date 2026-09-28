CCC Signs Mou To Strengthen Canada-Kuwait Defence And Security Cooperation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kuwait's Ministry of Defence that establishes a government-to-government (G2G) framework to help Canadian companies support Kuwait's defence and security modernization priorities. As part of the MoU, CCC will provide Kuwait access to a full range of proven Canadian capabilities.

“This MoU reflects the strong and growing relationship between Canada and Kuwait,” said Bobby Kwon, President and Chief Executive Officer of CCC.“By establishing a G2G framework for defence and security cooperation, CCC is creating new opportunities for Canadian exporters while supporting Kuwait's efforts to access reliable, high-quality capabilities through the Government of Canada.”

The MoU was signed by Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anita Anand, on behalf of CCC, and Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on behalf of Kuwait's Ministry of Defence, following high-level discussions between Canadian and Kuwaiti officials. CCC's MoU reinforces Canada's broader engagement in the Gulf region by establishing a trusted government-to-government procurement channel with Kuwait that can serve as a platform for expanding Canadian defence and security exports across the region.

Working on behalf of the Government of Canada, CCC provides foreign governments with streamlined access to qualified Canadian suppliers through G2G contracts signed in the name of the Government of Canada. Every G2G contract includes an assurance of contract performance backed by the Government of Canada, reducing risk for buyers and sellers – while ensuring transparency and accountability. To learn more about, contact CCC.

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CCC is Canada's government-to-government (G2G) contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our G2G contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of War's designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.