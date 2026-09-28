Gov. Newsom Signs New California Law, Sponsored By Edvoice, To Catch Students' Math Struggles Before They Become Lifelong Barriers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Legislation championed by EdVoice creates new a statewide approach to identifying and addressing math learning gaps in the earliest grades

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1067 (SB 1067) into law on Sunday, establishing a historic statewide approach to identifying and addressing early math difficulties among California students. Authored by Senator Akilah Weber Pierson, M.D. (D-San Diego) and sponsored by EdVoice, the law requires public schools statewide to assess kindergarten through second grade students for gaps in foundational math knowledge and connect students who need additional help with timely, evidence-based support. The bill passed both the Assembly and the Senate without a single no vote, a rare showing of bipartisan support in an increasingly partisan political climate.

Sixty-three percent of California K–12 students are not meeting grade-level standards in math, and early gaps can grow significantly harder to close as students advance through school. Under the new law, more than one million California children will be assessed early each school year, giving educators and families information they can use to identify challenges sooner and help students build the math skills they need to succeed.

“This marks a fundamental shift in how California supports young students struggling in math,” said Marshall Tuck, CEO of EdVoice.“With SB 1067 now signed into law, leaving children far behind in math without intervention is no longer an option. This legislation creates a clear expectation that we identify challenges early and act before they become much harder to overcome. EdVoice is deeply grateful to Governor Newsom, Senator Weber Pierson, and everyone whose leadership and advocacy helped secure this major victory for California's kids. Now, our focus turns to making sure this law is implemented well and delivers on its promise for students.”

EdVoice played a central role in bringing SB 1067 from an early policy idea to state law by helping develop the legislation, identifying legislative champions, building a broad statewide coalition, and advocating for its passage at every stage of the legislative process.

“I am deeply grateful to EdVoice for their partnership and persistence in moving SB 1067 from an idea to law,” said Senator Akilah Weber Pierson, M.D. (D-San Diego).“This new legislation will give teachers and families better information earlier, so more children can build confidence in math and develop the foundational skills they need to succeed in school and beyond.”

The law is designed to help students build stronger math foundations by:



Assessing K–2 students for math difficulties at least once annually, unless a parent or caregiver opts out;

Providing teachers and families with clear results, guidance and next steps when additional support is needed;

Connecting students with targeted support, including small-group instruction, progress monitoring, and tutoring; Aligning early math identification with California's existing approach to early literacy, creating a more comprehensive focus on foundational learning in the earliest grades.

SB 1067 was co-authored by Senators Allen, Cabaldon, Durazo, Grayson, Niello, Ochoa Bogh, Rubio, Stern and Wahab, and Assemblymembers Alanis, Bains, Bonta, Bryan, Elhawary, Garcia, Hoover, Jackson, Papan, Quirk-Silva, Ransom, Michelle Rodriguez, Rubio, Schiavo and Wilson. The legislation is supported by more than 50 organizations across California's civil rights, parent and education advocacy communities, including the NAACP California-Hawaii State Conference and California State PTA.

Enactment marks a major milestone, but the work does not end here. EdVoice Institute -a 501c3 sister organization to EdVoice focused on policy research, implementation, and accountability-and its coalition partners will remain closely engaged as SB 1067 is implemented statewide. They will track how the law translates into classroom practice and work to ensure students receive meaningful support that leads to stronger outcomes.

To learn more, visit href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="">edvoice.org/earlymath/

About EdVoice

EdVoice is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit education advocacy organization driving California state policy change to transform our state's public education system so it effectively prepares all children for opportunities in college, career, and life. To combat the current system's inequities, EdVoice engages in direct advocacy with policymakers to influence the passage or defeat of key legislation, leads education and awareness campaigns to raise up our policy priority areas, and provides strategic political funding through our EdVoice for the Kids PAC to leaders prioritizing students from low-income communities.

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