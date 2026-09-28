Maxim Hair Restoration Named Best Hair Transplant Center At The 2026 Arte Of Beauty Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York–founded hair restoration leader honored among hundreds of entries from 30+ countries

New York City, NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Hair Restoration, a 15-location organization that operates hair transplant and non-surgical hair restoration centers in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Turkey & the Philippines, has earned Gold recognition in Season 2 of the 2026 Arte of Beauty Awards as the Best Hair Transplant Center. The Arte of Beauty Awards is presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA) to recognize outstanding accomplishments across beauty products and services, brands, marketing, innovation, medical retail and sector leadership.







A Maxim Hair Restoration clinician maps a patient's new hairline ahead of an FUE hair transplant procedure.

The 2026 competition attracted hundreds of entries from more than 30 countries, representing established companies, brands, founders, product teams, beauty retailers, service providers, agencies, innovators and professionals worldwide.

Maxim received this Award in recognition of its unique achievements and offerings in the hair restoration sector including scaling to 15+ locations in the U.S. abroad; offering MEGA hair transplant procedures up to and exceeding 4,000 grafts; unique procedures such as body-to-scalp hair transplants, shaveless FUE, and beard/facial/eyebrow hair transplants. The combination of American doctors, clinicians & Turkish Hair Transplant Techs at Maxim is special.

According to Mac Fadra, CEO of Maxim Hair Restoration,“This Award exemplifies success and accomplishment in the hair restoration and medical aesthetic sectors. It is a recognition of the excellence of our doctors, clinicians, technicians and management team who strive on a daily basis to produce and deliver the most outstanding care, excellent clinical outcomes and satisfactory results for our clients. We are proud to offer a unique combination of hair transplant and non-surgical hair restoration solutions to our customers which includes advanced, specialized procedures not offered by most hair transplant clinics.”

Hair loss affects over 80 percent of men and around 50 percent of women worldwide. Male and female pattern baldness can be addressed via hair transplantation, a minor procedure that takes hair from the back and sides of one's own head and implants it to the thinning and balding areas. It is a proven, safe and highly effective procedure that produces natural, permanent results. It is performed in an outpatient clinic setting under local anesthesia by a team of doctors and clinicians aided by hair transplant technicians. It takes roughly 6 to 8 hours and is a same day procedure. Depending on your work, you may be able to resume normal activities in as little as a day or two.

The doctors and clinicians at Maxim Hair Restoration, perform FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction/Excision) hair transplant procedures as well as non-surgical hair restoration procedures such as PR, laser hair therapy, stem cells and exosomes. Maxim also offers custom, prescription-grade topical compound s to deliver the medication directly to the hair follicle. Maxim offers a broad product line encompassing a shampoo, conditioner, hair growth serum, laser ca, vitamins and supplements to strengthen hair and support hair re-growth.

Hair transplantation is now the leading procedure to restore lost hair, largely due to the predictability of results and outcomes. Non-surgical treatments have also advanced, particularly for women and those are not good candidates for hair transplants.

Hair transplants at Maxim are reasonably priced; consultations are complimentary, and 0% financin is available to those who qualify. The price is inclusive of pre and post-op care which is not the case when you travel abroad for medical procedures. If someone has limited donor hair, our team is able to harvest hair from the chin, beard, chest, abdomen and arms/legs.

For further information or to schedule a complimentary consultation with Maxim, call (877) 520-9775 or visit their web site at:

About Maxim Hair Restoration

Maxim Hair Restoration was founded over 10 years ago in New York City and is one of the leading hair transplant and non-surgical hair restoration organizations in the U.S. Maxim operates at least 15 centers in the U.S. and abroad. Locations include New York City and Long Island (NY), Charlotte (North Carolina); Sarasota and Boca Raton (Florida); McLean (Northern Virginia); Dallas, Austin & Houston (Texas); San Juan (Puerto Rico); Phoenix (Arizona); Albany (NY); Istanbul (Turkey); and Manila (Philippines).

Maxim's core services include FU and FUT hair transplants, Sapphire FUE, DHI, beard hair transplants, eyebrow hair restoration, body-to-scalp hair transplants, and female hair restoration. Non-surgical services include regenerative car, laser hair therapy topical compounds, vitamins, serum, shampo & conditione.

Maxim is embarking upon a related diversification strategy with the recent addition of new verticals including Maxim Men's Health, Optimize by Maxim and others.

Media Contact:

Maria Sheila - ...







Maxim Hair Restoration earned Gold as Best Hair Transplant Center in Season 2 of the 2026 Arte of Beauty Awards.

Press Inquiries

Maria Sheila

media [at] maximhairrestoration.com



Maxim Hair Restoration (Corporate Headquarters)

30 E 60th St, St #1400

New York, NY 10022, USA