Bear River Midstream Strengthens Leadership Team With Addition Of Chief Commercial Officer And Chief Operating Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New executive appointments deepen the company's commercial and operational expertise to support gas storage customers

Houston, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bear River Midstream has expanded its leadership team with the addition of a Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. The appointments underscore the company's commitment to operational excellence, commercial growth and customer-focused solutions as it furthers its position as a trusted natural gas storage provider serving key markets across the Western and Mid-Continent United States. Both positions report to CEO Scott Smith.

Gary Venz has been named Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), bringing extensive expertise in natural gas markets and commercial leadership to strengthen customer relationships and support Bear River Midstream's continued growth.

Joining the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO) is Gary Largesse, an accomplished midstream energy executive with more than 20 years of experience leading the design, development and execution of energy infrastructure projects.

“Bear River Midstream is further building its leadership team with significant industry experience and a shared commitment to our customers, employees and communities,” Smith said.“Our new leaders each bring proven expertise and complementary strengths that will enhance our commercial and operational capabilities, deepen our industry relationships, and help position Bear River Midstream for its next phase of growth.”

As CCO, Venz will oversee Bear River Midstream's commercial strategy and customer engagement to foster long-term customer partnerships and drive sustainable growth. He joins the company with more than 25 years of experience in the natural gas industry across regulated and unregulated sectors. Before joining Bear River Midstream, Venz spent two decades at Williams, where he held commercial operations, commercial development and business development roles in the Western U.S. In his new role, he will lead marketing and commercial activities to increase the company's market footprint, strengthen customer relationships, and ensure collaboration with governmental and regulatory entities.

As COO, Largesse will lead the operations of Bear River Midstream's strategically located natural gas storage facilities in Wyoming and Oklahoma. His expertise spans natural gas storage, pipelines and process facilities, with a track record of advancing safe, reliable and efficient operations across critical energy infrastructure. Prior to joining the company, he led and supported a range of major midstream projects and operational initiatives across the industry. For the past five years, Largesse also worked with Bear River Midstream to support its Wyoming facility's capacity expansion project and enhance operational performance.

Bear River Midstream's portfolio includes the Stallion Gas Storage facility in Wyoming, which is certificated to provide up to 55 Bcf of working gas capacity and connects to five major interstate pipelines, and the Salt Plains Gas Storage facility in Oklahoma, with 17 Bcf of working gas capacity. Together, these assets provide customers with access to critical storage capacity and connectivity across major regional markets.

For more information about Bear River Midstream, its leadership team, assets and services, visit .

About Bear River Midstream

Bear River Midstream is a midstream energy company delivering safe and reliable natural gas storage across the Western and Mid-Continent United States. Backed by I Squared Capital and led by an experienced midstream energy team, the company's strategically located storage assets help balance supply and demand to ensure energy is available when customers need it most. Bear River Midstream serves utilities, pipelines, power generators, industrial customers and energy producers across key U.S. markets. Learn more at .

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