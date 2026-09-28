LECTRA: Share buyback program - Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from September 21 to September 25, 2026

About Lectra

Lectra sparks customer transformation.

The Group offers solutions that combine software, cutting equipment, data, and services, leveraging advanced technologies, particularly agentic artificial intelligence. By blending deep sector expertise with industrial intelligence, Lectra helps players in the fashion, automotive, and furniture industries rethink their operations.

In fashion, Lectra supports product development, manufacturing, and marketing, while strengthening collaboration and product traceability. In automotive and furniture, the Group brings its know-how to optimize production processes.

Founded in 1973, the Group is present in more than one hundred countries. Lectra's 2,800 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators. They all share the same commitment to sustainability, which is one of the pillars of Lectra's strategy to ensure its sustainable growth and that of its customers.

Listed on Euronext, Lectra reported revenues of €507 million in 2025, including €89 million in SaaS revenues.

For more information, visit lectra.com.