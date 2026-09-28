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LECTRA: Share Buyback Program - Aggregated Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares Carried Out From September 21 To September 25, 2026


2026-09-28 12:04:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Share buyback program
Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares
carried out from September 21 to September 25, 2026


Paris, September 28, 2026,

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on April 29, 2026, to operate on its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Lectra SA (LEI: 9695000KWQEBUDT6IO19) announces below the transactions in its own shares (LSS - FR0000065484) carried out from September 21 to September 25, 2026:

Issuer
Name		 Transaction
Date		 Financial Instrument Identifier Code Total Daily Volume (number of shares) Daily Volume Weighted Average Acquisition Price (€) Market
(MIC Code)
LECTRA 09/21/2026 FR0000065484 5,165 21.0369 XPAR
LECTRA 09/21/2026 FR0000065484 827 21.0440 AQEU
LECTRA 09/21/2026 FR0000065484 3,344 21.0814 CEUX
LECTRA 09/21/2026 FR0000065484 449 21.0611 TQEX
LECTRA 09/22/2026 FR0000065484 3451 21.3377 CEUX
LECTRA 09/22/2026 FR0000065484 5,276 21.3312 XPAR
LECTRA 09/22/2026 FR0000065484 858 21.3366 AQEU
LECTRA 09/22/2026 FR0000065484 460 21.3050 TQEX
LECTRA 09/23/2026 FR0000065484 5,391 21.2259 XPAR
LECTRA 09/23/2026 FR0000065484 3,692 21.2159 CEUX
LECTRA 09/23/2026 FR0000065484 868 21.2180 AQEU
LECTRA 09/23/2026 FR0000065484 480 21.2116 TQEX
LECTRA 09/24/2026 FR0000065484 3,686 21.1024 CEUX
LECTRA 09/24/2026 FR0000065484 5,389 21.1339 XPAR
LECTRA 09/24/2026 FR0000065484 479 21.1121 TQEX
LECTRA 09/24/2026 FR0000065484 870 21.0863 AQEU
LECTRA 09/25/2026 FR0000065484 5,321 21.2167 XPAR
LECTRA 09/25/2026 FR0000065484 3,723 21.2332 CEUX
LECTRA 09/25/2026 FR0000065484 879 21.2613 AQEU
LECTRA 09/25/2026 FR0000065484 487 21.2449 TQEX
TOTAL 51,095 21.1913


About Lectra
Lectra sparks customer transformation.
The Group offers solutions that combine software, cutting equipment, data, and services, leveraging advanced technologies, particularly agentic artificial intelligence. By blending deep sector expertise with industrial intelligence, Lectra helps players in the fashion, automotive, and furniture industries rethink their operations.
In fashion, Lectra supports product development, manufacturing, and marketing, while strengthening collaboration and product traceability. In automotive and furniture, the Group brings its know-how to optimize production processes.
Founded in 1973, the Group is present in more than one hundred countries. Lectra's 2,800 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators. They all share the same commitment to sustainability, which is one of the pillars of Lectra's strategy to ensure its sustainable growth and that of its customers.
Listed on Euronext, Lectra reported revenues of €507 million in 2025, including €89 million in SaaS revenues.
For more information, visit lectra.com.

Lectra – Registered address: 16–18, rue Chalgrin. 75016 Paris. France
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 64 42 00 – lectra.com
A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €38,063,263. RCS Paris 300 702 305

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  • LECTRA: Share buyback program - Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from September 21 to September 25, 2026

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