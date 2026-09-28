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IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 39 - 2026


2026-09-28 12:04:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Weekly report on share repurchases from 21st September to 22nd September 2026
Name of the Issuer Identify code of the Issuer Transaction day Identify code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/09/2026 FR0010259150 21 158 146,4614 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/09/2026 FR0010259150 7 870 146,0726 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/09/2026 FR0010259150 3 014 145,8568 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/09/2026 FR0010259150 1 371 145,8399 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/09/2026 FR0010259150 7 487 148,8137 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/09/2026 FR0010259150 5 905 149,3630 CEUX
TOTAL 46 805 147.0812

Attachment

  • IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 39_2026

MENAFN28092026004107003653ID1111727449



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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