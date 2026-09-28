Jackery Launches Red Cross Edition Power Stations, Advancing The Power The Rescuers Support Campaign With Critical Emergency Features

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jackery officially launches the HomePower Emergency Pro Series, a co-branded effort between Jackery and the American Red Cross. Consisting of the Red Cross Edition HomePower 1000 Plus V2, HomePower 2000 Plus V2 and HomePower 3600 Plus, these high-capacity battery backups built to provide dependable, clean energy to emergency response professionals and everyday users alike. The lineup marks a critical step in Jackery's Power The Rescuers campaign, not only bringing awareness to the efforts of the nation's dedicated frontline workers, but also providing real support to the organizations that save lives in the aftermath of disasters.

While spanning three capacity tiers, the HomePower Emergency Pro Series anchors "Power the Rescuers", Jackery's ongoing campaign dedicated to supporting hardworking frontline responders. Through Power the Rescuers, Jackery is contributing 10% of profits directly to support communities through direct deployment of its versatile portable power stations. By supplying firefighters, medics, utility workers and more with the energy they need to save lives and support individuals during crises, Jackery demonstrates a commitment to the health, safety and comfort of Americans across the country as extreme weather events and other challenging situations become more common. Crucially, Red Cross Edition power stations offer a pair of important functions tailored to keep families and communities protected when emergencies occur or major storms approach.

A Vigilant Approach to Emergency Preparation

A first-of-its-kind feature set built into every Red Cross Edition power station focuses carefully on ensuring professional and individual users have the power they need, when they need it most. The new Storm Alert function monitors weather diligently via the comprehensive OpenWeather API for forecasts of upcoming severe weather events. When inbound severe weather is detected, the unit automatically charges to 100% capacity, pushing a notification to users to inform them of the feature's activation. When severe weather looms, or during the night hours when users aren't actively monitoring the device, Storm Alert automatically overrides preset charge and discharge limits and disregards any active charging schedule, ensuring the device reaches a full charge and stands ready the moment it's needed.

But over three-quarters of outages come without notice, and in many regions, natural disaster can strike at any moment. When earthquakes, sinkholes, or flash floods occur without warning, Emergency Reserve Mode ensures clean, high-output electricity remains on tap. In-app configuration lets users set a preferred threshold - anywhere from 20% to 100% - to lock away for use exclusively during unexpected disaster situations. This reserve power remains locked away during everyday use, available to spring into action only when activated via the One-Tap Unlock interface. Following use of the Emergency Reserve Mode store, capacity up to the preset threshold is once again secured against discharge until the next critical situation calls for instant, clean energy. With Emergency Reserve Mode, one simple threshold setting guarantees users an ongoing cache of versatile electricity without the need to constantly monitor charge or adjust settings.

Engineered for Every Scenario: The Three-Tier Fleet

Beneath the Red Cross Edition's emergency preparedness features, Jackery's renowned hardware platform supports the lineup's versatility and reliability at every turn. All three tiers rely on advanced Cell-to-Body (CTB 2.0) honeycomb construction for reduced weight and bulk, enhancing portability without compromising durability. The power stations are built around resilient LFP battery cells with ceramic separators and developed for a 6,000-cycle lifespan to 70% usable capacity, equating to approximately 16 years of dependable daily service. To ensure compatibility and safety of sensitive medical devices, communications equipment, and home networks during electrical grid failures, the platform incorporates uninterruptible power supply (UPS) switchover in 10 ms or less, keeping critical electronics online without downtime. This professional-grade continuity is backed by integrated support for both solar and gas generator charging, ensuring usability even when grid failures last for days at a time.







HomePower 1000 Plus V2 Red Cross Edition

As the series' lightweight, highly mobile anchor, Explorer 1000 Plus V2 features a 1024 Wh base capacity and 1800W rated continuous output built into a 23.8 lb (10.8 kg) body that's 31% more compact than its predecessor. Built for rapid field deployment, its 50-minute AC fast charging, four AC outlets producing pure sine wave power, and modular expansion capability up to 11 kWh using Jackery add-on battery packs offer incredible flexibility supported by peak mobility.







HomePower 2000 Plus V2 Red Cross Edition

As the agile, everyday workhorse, the middle-tier offering packs 2048 Wh of storage (expandable to 12 kWh) and a 2400W-rated output. Weighing just 41.4 lb (18.8 kg), it's 34% lighter than the previous 2000 Plus generation, with the expandable capacity enabling from 10 hours to 2.5 days of support for important appliances like refrigerators and critical home electronics. Its two AC circuits and four grounded outlets offer smart output through Jackery Priority Routing, letting users dictate the critical loads that need power the most in case the battery gets low or an abundance of connected devices demand more than the unit can handle. The most important devices stay powered on in hectic environments, and one too many phone chargers won't get in the way of critical high-powered lighting.









HomePower 3600 Plus Red Cross Edition

Jackery's upper tier of emergency-ready power stations is built to anchor temporary shelters, mobile triage stations, and multi-room emergency loads. The flagship HomePower 3600 Plus offers 3584 Wh of energy storage, expandable to over 21 kWh, with a 3600W output capable of driving 95% of common household appliances. When linked by the Jackery Connector, two units running in parallel can store up to 43 kWh and deliver up to 7200W continuously while supporting 240V devices including lifesaving space heaters, debris-clearing power tools or critical infrastructure like well pumps. With dozens of integrated safety protection mechanisms, comprehensive UL certifications, and a self-discharge rate of just 5% per year, HomePower 3600 Plus Red Cross Edition is built to provide nonstop standby readiness in the short and long term.

Power The Rescuers, Support Your Home

As significant weather events expose the vulnerabilities of aging power infrastructure across the country, it's never been more critical to ensure first responders, emergency response teams and disaster cleanup workers have the resources they need. When intense heat, bitter cold, whipping winds or impassable debris threaten important frontline labor, a dependable portable power station eases dangerous tasks and lets rescuers focus on helping those in need. In those challenging situations, emergency energy backup must come with the ease of use and unflappable consistency that professionals, volunteers and community members can rely on.

Jackery's Red Cross Edition power stations offer that kind of reliable usability, day or night. Easily readable, high-contrast displays and straightforward, comprehensive control schemes and apps make operation simple, even for users without considerable tech savvy. Jackery battery backups deliver high-powered output capable of driving power tools, space heaters and water pumps that provide critical wellbeing in the immediate aftermath of a disaster, even under a single operator's care. Moreover, their clean sine wave power won't damage sensitive circuitry, helping keep health devices, laptops, and cellular hotspots in working order - enabling communication during emergencies, entertainment during stressful situations, or, during extended public infrastructure downtime, even a return to remote work and some amount of normalcy.

Partnership with the American Red Cross is Jackery's first major step in an ongoing campaign to highlight the commitment of the nation's frontline workers - nurses, firefighters, utility crews, community organizers, and more. And it goes beyond a brand name: 10% of all Red Cross Edition profits will be donated to emergency response workers in the form of directly deployed Jackery power stations.

Jackery Red Cross Edition power stations: Keeping your home powered in critical situations, and enabling frontline responders to take charge when the community needs them most.









Pricing & Availability

HomePower 1000 Plus V2 Red Cross Edition: Available for $749 MSRP starting September 29, 2026

HomePower 2000 Plus V2 Red Cross Edition: Available for $1199 MSRP starting September 29, 2026

HomePower 3600 Plus Red Cross Edition: Available for $1,899 MSRP with shipping beginning in early November. Sign up on Jackery's website starting September 29, 2026 for instant updates when direct sales begin.

Where to Purchase

Direct orders can be placed on Jackery's official website and Amazon Store.

For institutional procurement, please contact the Jackery enterprise sales team via....

ABOUT JACKERY

Since 2012, Jackery has made clean energy feel like home. By redefining the consumer relationship with electricity, Jackery solar generators have turned power from a distant utility into a personal resource. That's bringing true energy independence home: the security of knowing your life will run uninterrupted, you'll always be ready, and power will never be a worry. Whether it's fueling outdoor adventures or securing the household against a faulty grid, Jackery has made power personal - and personal power possible. Over 150,000 five-star reviews tell the story: When the power goes out, people think of Jackery first. Ultimately, Jackery operates on a foundational belief: No matter where you are, you should have reliable power, connection, comfort, and safety - and you should always feel at home.

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