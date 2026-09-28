Vyom Goel's Animal Longevity Summit To Host Odacova Health As It Steps Out Of Stealth With Initial Readout From Nine-Year Canine Study

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Canada, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odacova Health, an evidence-led bionutrition platform company focused on companion animal longevity, will officially step out of stealth at the inaugural Animal Longevity Summit (ALOS) 2026, where the company will present the initial top-line readout from its nine-year longitudinal canine efficacy and safety study.









Taking place October 1–2, 2026, in Toronto, Canada, the Animal Longevity Summit is the world's first global scientific conference dedicated to advancing animal healthspan. Odacova Health's presentation will mark the first public disclosure of the study's initial top-line findings. The complete dataset, including mechanism and full transcriptomic and metabolic findings, will remain reserved for qualified partners under confidentiality.









The nine-year study tracks molecular, transcriptomic, metabolic, functional, and immune endpoints, providing a longitudinal evidence base that Odacova Health describes as rare in the animal longevity field and comparable in depth to evidence typically associated with legacy pharmaceutical development.

“Odacova Health is bringing something this field rarely gets to see - a nine-year canine dataset - and they have chosen our stage to share it for the first time. That is exactly what we built the Animal Longevity Summit to make possible, and we are proud to host Cindy Tsang, Co-founder & CEO, and Dr. Ajay Srivastava, DVM, MS, PhD, Co-founder & CSO of Odacova Health, at ALOS 2026,” said Vyom Goel, Founder, Animal Longevity Summit.

Odacova Health's approach is centered on what it calls bionutrition: biotech-grade rigor delivered through nutrition rather than a drug-development pipeline. The company is pursuing a GRAS-eligible nutritional pathway while building its platform around longitudinal efficacy and safety data.

"Odacova Health is building the definitive longevity platform for companion animals. By bridging the gap between fast-to-market nutrition and pharma-grade rigor, we offer something no one else in the space possesses. Pairing our GRAS commercial pathway with an unprecedented 9-year longitudinal dataset enables our partners to lead the pet longevity category with unmatched speed and clinical evidence," said Cindy Tsang, Co-founder & CEO of Odacova Health.

The company's emergence from stealth comes as animal longevity research increasingly focuses on companion animals as a potential avenue for generating evidence on healthspan interventions. Dogs have shorter lifespans than humans, allowing interventions and outcomes to be studied over timelines that can be difficult to achieve in human longevity research.

For Odacova Health, the nine-year longitudinal dataset is intended to provide evidence across multiple biological and functional measures rather than relying solely on short-term observations. The company says the study includes molecular, transcriptomic, metabolic, functional, and immune endpoints, creating a broad dataset for evaluating efficacy and safety over an extended period.

"Proving true efficacy in longevity science takes time. Our 9-year mammalian dataset represents a breakthrough moment for translational nutrition. We have validated a proprietary bioactive that safely supports metabolic healthspan, providing a level of multi-endpoint evidence that simply doesn't exist anywhere else in the industry," said Dr. Ajay Srivastava, Co-founder & CSO of Odacova Health.

The Animal Longevity Summit 2026 will bring together researchers, clinicians, founders, and investors working across canine longevity, comparative biology of aging, biomarkers and aging clocks, interventions and therapeutics, veterinary geroscience, cross-species translation, and investment.

Confirmed speakers include Dr. Matt Kaeberlein, Dr. Vera Gorbunova, Dr. Aubrey de Grey, and Dr. Varun Dwaraka.

Odacova Health's presentation is expected to provide a top-line view of its nine-year study while keeping the complete dataset confidential for qualified partners. The company says its evidence-led platform is designed to connect the speed and accessibility of nutrition with the scientific rigor associated with biotechnology and pharmaceutical research.

The inaugural Animal Longevity Summit will be held October 1–2, 2026, at ERA Event Venue in Oakville, Ontario, Canada. The event brings together the scientific, veterinary, commercial, and investment communities working to advance animal healthspan.

For more information about the Animal Longevity Summit, visit

For more information about Odacova Health, visit .









About Odacova Health

Odacova Health is leading the science of longevity in companion animal nutrition. The company's platform is built on one of the field's rarest evidence bases - a nine-year longitudinal canine efficacy and safety study spanning molecular, transcriptomic, metabolic, functional, and immune systems. Odacova Health is an evidence-led bionutrition platform company sitting at the intersection of biotech-grade science and pet health.

About the Animal Longevity Summit

The Animal Longevity Summit is the world's first global scientific conference dedicated to advancing animal healthspan. Its inaugural edition takes place October 1–2, 2026, in Toronto, Canada, bringing together researchers, clinicians, founders, and investors working at the frontier of animal longevity. The two-day scientific program spans canine longevity, comparative biology of aging, biomarkers and aging clocks, interventions and therapeutics, veterinary geroscience, cross-species translation, and investing.



Media Contact

Vyom Goel

Animal Longevity Summit

+1 437-772-5785





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