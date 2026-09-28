Kaplan Fox Reminds Applovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) Investors Seeking Recovery Of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline On November 16, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AppLovin Corporation (“AppLovin” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: APP) on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired AppLovin securities between February 12, 2026 and August 5, 2026 (the“Class Period”).

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If you are an investor in AppLovin and have suffered losses, you may CLICK HERE to contact us. You may also contact Kaplan Fox by emailing ... or by calling (646) 315-9003.

DEADLINE REMINDER: If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than November 16, 2026 for an opportunity to be lead plaintiff for the purported class. If you have losses we encourage you to contact us to learn more about the lead plaintiff process. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.

The complaint alleges, among other things, that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that“(i) the generative AI video creative feature for the Company's AppLovin Ads platform was subject to significant development delays, making its release on the Company's timeline unlikely,” and“(ii) Defendants overstated the constancy with which AppLovin was improving its AI models.”

According to the complaint, the truth began to emerge on July 13, 2026, when a Bank of America Securities analyst published a note raising concerns over the rollout of AppLovin Ads to all advertisers. Following publication of the note, AppLovin's stock price fell $64.13 per share, or 12.65%, on July 13, 2026. Then, on August 5, 2026, according to the complaint, AppLovin reported revenue below consensus estimates and also revealed that its generative AI video tool was“still [a] work in progress.” On this news, AppLovin's stock price fell $82.13 per share, or 19.66%, on August 6, 2026.

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(646) 315-9003

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