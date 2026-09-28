Polygon And Morningstar Homes Launch Community Hero Program, Offering $25,000 Toward A New Home In Abbotsford

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nurses, paramedics, firefighters, police officers, teachers, search and rescue responders and corrections officers are eligible for savings at Cooper Meadows

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polygon Homes and Morningstar Homes have recently introduced the Community Hero Program, offering $25,000 toward the purchase of a new home at Cooper Meadows in Abbotsford to the people who keep communities healthy and safe.

The program is open to nurses, paramedics, firefighters, police officers, teachers, search and rescue responders and corrections officers purchasing at any of the four neighbourhoods at Cooper Meadows: East Ridge and Landon Gate by Polygon, and West Field and South Hill by Morningstar Homes. Together, the neighbourhoods offer rowhomes, townhomes, duplexes and single-family homes on Abbotsford's east side, minutes from schools, parks, shopping and Highway 1.

“The people in this program are the reason our communities not only function, but thrive - they are in our children's classrooms, our hospitals, the ambulances and the fire halls, often at hours the rest of us are asleep,” said Neil Chrystal, President and CEO, Polygon Homes.“Many of them are looking for a home in the very communities they serve. This is a meaningful way for us to say thank you and to help make that move a little easier.”

Homebuyers who qualify receive $25,000 toward the purchase price of their home. One incentive is available per home, so partners who both qualify as community heroes are eligible for a single $25,000 incentive. Proof of eligibility is required, and buyers are encouraged to speak with sales staff for full details and conditions.

Cooper Meadows is a master-planned community in Abbotsford by Polygon and Morningstar Homes, built around a mix of home types designed for growing families and first-time buyers moving out of the Metro Vancouver market. Interested buyers can review the program and register at cooper-meadows.com/community-hero-program or contact the sales team at ....

About Polygon

Since 1980, the Polygon family of companies has built more than 35,000 homes throughout Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, ranging from concrete high-rises and wood-frame condominiums to townhomes and single-family residences. During that time, Polygon has earned the trust of thousands of families by committing to quality design, sound construction and exceptional customer service. Polygon is currently building in communities across the Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Squamish. Learn more at polyhomes.com.

About Morningstar Homes

Morningstar is an associate of Polygon Homes Ltd. For over 20 years, they have been building single-family communities in the Fraser Valley and Tri-Cities, including West Field and South Hill at Cooper Meadows in Abbotsford. Learn more at mstarhomes.com.

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