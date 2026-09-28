INVESTIGATION ALERT: Investigation Launched Into Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc., Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Attorneys Encourage Investors And Potential Witnesses To Contact Law Firm - CDNL

If you have information that could assist in the Cardinal Infrastructure investigation or if you are a Cardinal Infrastructure investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at ....

THE COMPANY: Cardinal Infrastructure is a civil contracting company that provides site development and infrastructure services to the residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, and state infrastructure markets in the southeastern United States.

THE REVELATION: On August 11, 2026, Cardinal Infrastructure reported second quarter 2026 financial results, revealing that its gross profit margin for the quarter was 10.8%, down from 13.9% in the second quarter of 2025. Cardinal Infrastructure further disclosed that“[a]djusted gross profit margin was impacted by increased subcontracted labor and equipment rental costs in certain developing markets, reflecting both customer demand and an intentional shift toward a more diversified, less residential-weighted project mix.” On this news, the price of Cardinal Infrastructure stock fell more than 36%.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.