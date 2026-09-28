Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges The Simply Good Foods Company Investors To Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally Recognized Firm Urges Simply Good Foods Investors to Explore Class Action Representation

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Simply Good Foods securities between October 24, 2024 and August 8, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/the-simply-good-foods-company-smpl-class_action_lawsuit.

Simply Good Foods Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) Simply Good Foods had lost key managerial personnel following the acquisition of Only What You Need, Inc. (“OWYN”) necessary for the successful integration of the acquired OWYN assets, impairing Simply Good Foods' ability to achieve the acquisition's purported strategic initiatives and financial and operational targets;

(2) Simply Good Foods had materially increased its general and administrative spending to compensate for the loss of key managerial personnel, leading to an inefficient and bloated organizational structure and the lack of clear and cohesive strategic priorities for its OWYN segment;

(3) the addition of a new pea protein supplier for OWYN formulations prior to the acquisition had created significant product quality issues which had negatively impacted the taste, texture, and shelf-life of OWYN products, leading to negative product reviews, depressed consumer sales, and the loss of important distributor relationships;

(4) in an effort to boost sales in the short-term, Simply Good Foods had offered discounts and engaged in other promotional activities for OWYN products above its historical practices, eroding Simply Good Foods' margins but failing to achieve the desired sales turnaround;

(5) in order to stem the margin erosion being suffered in its OWYN segment, Simply Good Foods had cut brand support and marketing for OWYN, further depressing product sales; and

(6) as a result of the above, the OWYN acquisition had largely failed to achieve its key strategic goals, the integration of OWYN had run into severe operational and execution problems, and the business and operational results for Simply Good Foods' OWYN segment had been materially negatively impacted, undermining the acquisition's economic rationale.

What's Next for Simply Good Foods Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/the-simply-good-foods-company-smpl-class_action_lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Simply Good Foods you have until October 13, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Simply Good Foods Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Simply Good Foods Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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