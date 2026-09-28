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Essilorluxottica: Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares


2026-09-28 12:04:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, France (September 28, 2026 - 6:00 pm) – In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 28, 2026, EssilorLuxottica declares that on September 21, 2026, the following share buybacks were carried out:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial
instrument		 Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		 Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares (€) *		 Market (MIC Code)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 21/09/2026 FR0000121667 53,084 140.3167 XPAR
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 21/09/2026 FR0000121667 14,564 140.4121 CEUX
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 21/09/2026 FR0000121667 2,208 140.2782 TQEX
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 21/09/2026 FR0000121667 4,227 140.2222 AQEU
TOTAL 74,083 140.3289

* Rounded to four decimal places

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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