HON Launches Scribble, A Flexible Polyshell Classroom Chair With Built-In Tactile Feature For K-12 Student Engagement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Muscatine, IA., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HON Company, a leader in workplace and educational furniture manufacturing, introduces, a new, innovative polyshell chair that promotes student engagement, inclusivity, and focus in K-12 learning environments through its integrated sensory design. Balancing flexibility, durability, cleanability, and diverse base and color options, Scribble meets the demands of busy K-12 environments without sacrificing student comfort and needs.

Key Product Features



Innovative "sensory scribble" : The chair features a looping texture beneath the seat that allows students to fidget and ground themselves without drawing attention or distracting others.

Flexible Shell : The polypropylene construction gives the chair a responsive feel designed to move with students as they shift positions and postures. The contoured seat and 11.5-degree flexible back accommodate a wide range of body types and sitting styles - from sitting upright and leaning forward to resting back - giving students the freedom to move quietly and naturally while staying engaged.

Versatility and Mobility : With a streamlined silhouette and built-in carry handle, Scribble is easily moveable and stackable, enabling educators to reconfigure classrooms for different learning styles and seamlessly transition between individual work, group collaboration, and other activities.

Configurations and Customization: Available in six base options - 4-leg, counter stool, cafe stool, cantilever, task chair, and task stool - Scribble can be tailored for a dynamic range of classroom layouts and learning spaces. Designers and educators can also choose from 16 polymer shell colors and 19 painted base variants to facilitate spatial zoning and wayfinding while reinforcing school identity.

Durability and Cleanability : Scribble is engineered to withstand daily wear and tear in K-12 schools. Meanwhile, its smooth back is easy to clean, and the sensory scribble is free of 90-degree angles to help prevent dirt from collecting in the grooves. Environmental and Safety Certifications : Scribble holds a Health Product Declaration, BIFMA LEVEL 2 certification, Indoor Advantage Gold certification, and Children's Product Certificate.

Product Development & Testing

Inspired by students who doodle or tap pens while thinking, HON explored how similar natural behaviors could inform a quiet, intuitive, and purposeful tactile experience. Students and educators tested the options without seeing the designs, evaluating them solely by touch and how the experience made them feel. The strongest feedback pointed to a single, continuous looping line that can be traced from beginning to end. The final design was further refined through input from educators, school leaders, students, and experts to balance usability, comfort, and inclusion within learning environments.

Design and Research Insights from HON Experts

“Students learn in different ways, and the classroom should give them the freedom to move, shift, and engage in ways that feel natural. Scribble brings that philosophy to life by giving students a quiet, intuitive outlet for movement while helping educators create focused, flexible learning environments,” states Taylor Morgan, Senior Workplace Advisory Manager at The HON Company .

“The continuous 'pathway' design resembles tiny roads or trails and supports students who benefit from tactile movement while they focus,” explains Ryne Daum, Education Product Manager at The HON Company.“Following the uninterrupted path with their hands offers a repetitive, predictable motion that can help students feel grounded and support focus. With Scribble's tactile detail, students have access to a discreet, built-in movement outlet without requiring separate fidget tools that can be disruptive or difficult to manage in classrooms.”

Product Debut at EDspaces 2026

Scribble will be on display at The HON Company's booth during EDspaces in Kansas City, Missouri from October 28–30, 2026. Visit HON at Booth #1503 to experience Scribble in person or learn more at .

Attachments



Scribble The Scribble Chair's Integrated "Sensory Scribble"

CONTACT: Claudia Chung The HON Company...