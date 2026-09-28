CDS Convert Now Available In Relativity Air Government

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CDS' comprehensive solution for complex chat, mobile and collaboration data brings data preparation to government matters within Relativity aiR Government

- Matthew Milone, Director of Strategic Development, Public Sector at CDS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Complete Discovery Source (CDS), a global, premier, full-service eDiscovery and legal data solutions provider, today announced that CDS Convert, its proprietary solution for complex chat, mobile and collaboration data, is now available in Relativity aiR Government, bringing advanced data conversion capabilities to public-sector matters within Relativity's FedRAMP-authorized cloud platform.

CDS Convert is the first and currently only partner application for Relativity aiR Government in the Relativity App Hub, which includes integrations built by Relativity and its community of partners. The solution gives government agencies, contractors and counsel a more direct way to prepare rapidly growing volumes of modern communications data for review while keeping that data within the aiR Government environment.

CDS Convert transforms data from more than 45 platforms, including Slack, Microsoft Teams, Bloomberg, WhatsApp and Cellebrite mobile extractions, into Relativity Short Message Format (RSMF), the standard for reviewing chat and message data in Relativity aiR. Since its launch in 2019, CDS Convert has processed more than 1.7 billion messages for more than 280 organizations while maintaining a critical error rate of just 0.01 percent..

Much like commercial litigators, government legal and investigative teams face a fragmented communications landscape in which evidence increasingly lives in collaboration platforms and mobile devices rather than primarily in email.

"Agencies face the same data challenges as everyone else, but they operate on far tighter timelines and under considerably greater scrutiny," said Matthew Milone, Director of Strategic Development, Public Sector at Complete Discovery Source. "CDS Convert resolves their mobile, chat and collaboration data challenges while keeping critical decisions about that data exactly where they belong, with the agency. And because it runs within Relativity aiR Government, none of it ever crosses the FedRAMP boundary to get there."

CDS Convert is available now for matters hosted in Relativity aiR Government. Government agencies, contractors and counsel can visit cdslegal or contact... to schedule a demo.

Rose Roman

Complete Discovery Source

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CDS Convert Now Available in Relativity aiR Government News Provided By Complete Discovery Source September 28, 2026, 15:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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