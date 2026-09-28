The haunting, dystopian novel by Volker G. Fremuth asks profound questions about freedom, memory, and humanity.

ALTO, MI, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“Dreams and Dissension: Lullabies for Voltaire,” the latest novel by speculative fiction author Volker G. Fremuth, blends dystopian tension and philosophical depth in a gripping work that confronts the unsettling consequences of humanity's pursuit of perfect order, offering a cautionary tale that's as timely as it is timeless.Set in a near-future world painstakingly designed for stability, readers are introduced to a society whose daily life is increasingly governed through Vesta, an omnipresent artificial intelligence. Nearly every aspect of life is observed, managed, and optimized in the pursuit of eliminating suffering, uncertainty, and chaos. But as generations fade and memory and history dissolve, a small faction begins to see what has been lost in the name of engineered stability. What emerges is a story as haunting as it is thought-provoking, forcing readers to consider what freedom and humanity truly mean in an era increasingly reliant on technology.“I wanted to explore more than whether artificial intelligence is humanity's enemy,” says Fremuth.“The real question is, what are we willing to surrender in exchange for stability? 'Dreams and Dissension' examines what happens as memory fades, suffering is engineered away, and ultimately free will itself is surrendered. It's a story not just about AI, but about what defines us as human beings.”This deeply reflective narrative bridges the dystopian tradition of works like“1984” and“Brave New World” with the philosophical introspection of novels like“Never Let Me Go.” Aimed at readers of speculative fiction who relish narratives about control, freedom, and technology's role in reshaping society,“Dreams and Dissension” is both intellectually stimulating and emotionally unsettling.Volker G. Fremuth is no stranger to tackling big ideas in his fiction. Drawing on a professional career spent improving products, systems, and processes, as well as lifelong interests in history, philosophy, and emerging technologies, Fremuth brings a distinctive perspective to questions of optimization and its unintended consequences. He is also the author of“The Workshop” and“Nachash's Narrative,” titles that further reflect his ongoing exploration of humanity's fragility and resilience.Through vivid storytelling and compelling characters, the novel invites readers to ponder critical questions long after the final page: if humanity surrenders growth, uncertainty, and memory for stability, what is left to connect us to our humanness?“Dreams and Dissension: Lullabies for Voltaire” (ISBN: 9798950391262) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $29.99, and the ebook retails for $6.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Purchase the book on Amazon.From the Back Cover:In a world where suffering has been engineered away, memory and history have faded, and dissent has quietly disappeared, humanity has come to rely on an omnipresent intelligence known as Vesta, an unseen force that guides, protects, and decides. But as the system begins to fracture, a few individuals awaken to something they were never meant to see: the cost of perfect stability. As the old order begins to collapse, the question is no longer how to reclaim freedom, but whether humanity, having surrendered itself so completely, can remember what it means to be human at all.About the Author:Volker G. Fremuth writes speculative fiction exploring the fragility of reason and freedom. Blending philosophy and dystopia, his work examines how the pursuit of perfect order-through power, belief, or artificial intelligence-can quietly extinguish what makes us human. His latest novel,“Dreams and Dissension: Lullabies for Voltaire,” continues that exploration. He is also the author of“The Workshop” and“Nachash's Narrative.”About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit or call 800-767-0531.

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New Novel 'Dreams and Dissension' Challenges Humanity's Future in a World Managed by Artificial Intelligence News Provided By MindStir Media LLC September 28, 2026, 15:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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