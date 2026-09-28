Gujarat: ACB Nabs Surat Civic Officer For Rs 25,000 Bribe
The accused has been identified as Shailesh Parekh, a Class-III Security Officer attached to the SMC's Watch and Ward Department.
According to the ACB, the complainant's wife required regular medical care, and he needed permission to leave duty during working hours. Parekh allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 to grant the permission and overlook his absence.
Unwilling to pay, the complainant approached the ACB and lodged a complaint. Based on this, a trap was arranged at Parekh's chamber in the civic body's Tapipura premises in Muglisara.
During the operation on September 28, Parekh allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe amount.“The ACB team subsequently caught him at the spot and recovered the entire Rs 25,000,” officials said.
The case relates to the alleged misuse of the officer's position in connection with attendance and permission to leave duty. S.D. conducted the trap. Dhobi, Police Inspector with the Surat Rural ACB Police Station.
Police have registered an offence in connection with the alleged demand and acceptance of the bribe. The investigation is underway.
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