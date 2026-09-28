Bengaluru Elephant Attack: Rs 20 Lakh Compensation Announced For Victim's Kin

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 28 (IANS) Karnataka Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Monday announced Rs 20 lakh compensation to the family of the 60-year-old man who was killed in a suspected wild elephant attack earlier in the day.

Nagaraj, 60, was killed in a suspected wild elephant attack near Anchepalya, off Mysuru Road. The incident occurred around 5.30 a.m. when Nagaraj had reportedly stepped out for his morning walk. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries.

Briefing reporters here, Reddy said the Forest Department had launched an operation to capture the elephant, which is suspected to have strayed from Bannerghatta National Park. A team from Ramanagara district has already been deployed for the operation, while drones will also be used to track and locate the animal.

"When a tragic incident like this takes place, we provide Rs 20 lakh compensation to the family. Every year, around 40 such tragic incidents take place in the state due to attacks by elephants, tigers, or leopards," Reddy said.

He said the Forest Department was taking steps to strengthen barricading in areas vulnerable to wild animal movement. "Earlier also, enough barricading was done. This year too, we will strengthen the barricading," he said.

Reddy said the elephant was a lone animal that had separated from its herd and entered a residential area. Directions had been issued to capture the elephant and take it back to the forest.

"Four trained elephants will be brought from the Dubare forest to assist in the operation. Our PCCF Ravi has informed me about this. Once the wild elephant is captured, it will either be taken to the Dubare elephant camp or released in the forest," he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Chakrapani said the elephant had been tracked to the BM Kaval region and that three teams would conduct a combing operation to capture it.

He said personnel from three divisions - Bengaluru City Division, Bannerghatta National Park Division, and Ramanagara Division - had been deployed. Elephant Task Force personnel from Ramanagara and Bannerghatta have also been called in to assist the operation.

"After the incident happened in the morning, it was ascertained that this elephant had strayed from Bannerghatta National Park. We will try to capture it and transport it to another location to ensure that the elephant does not cause any more tragedies," Chakrapani said.

He urged members of the public not to venture into areas where the elephant had been sighted and said the Forest Department would make efforts to capture the animal at the earliest.

The incident was reported from behind Rajarajeshwari Medical College near Kengeri, an area under the Kaggalipura Forest zone. A case has been registered at Kumbalgodu Police Station.