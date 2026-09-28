Patna Graduate MLC Polls: Anant Singh Backs Jan Suraaj Candidate Against JD-U

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 28 (IANS) The Patna Graduates constituency election to the Bihar Legislative Council has taken a dramatic turn with JD-U MLA from Mokama, Anant Singh, openly declaring support for Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Kumar Singh against his own party's nominee, Neeraj Kumar.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Singh clarified that his opposition was directed at Neeraj Kumar personally and not at the JD-U as a party. He announced that he would campaign across the constituency in support of Anuj Kumar Singh.

“I will support Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Kumar Singh to ensure Neeraj Kumar's defeat. I will tour the entire region to seek votes for him,” Singh said.

He added that he would attend Anuj Kumar Singh's nomination filing on October 1 before travelling to Nawada, and upon returning, would campaign extensively across the constituency.

“I have never lost an election... I will win this one too,” Singh asserted, while emphasising that the JD-U remained united.“The JD-U party is united; there are no issues within the party. The problem lies with Neeraj. I will not let Neeraj Kumar win the election at any cost. My fight with Neeraj Kumar is personal,” he said.

Singh reiterated his support for Anuj Kumar Singh, promising to campaign for him throughout the constituency. Anuj Kumar Singh, Chhotu Singh and supporters of Anant Singh were present at the press conference.

The rivalry between Anant Singh and Neeraj Kumar has resurfaced ahead of the Bihar Legislative Council elections. Neeraj Kumar, a sitting JD-U MLC, has been re-nominated by the party from the Patna Graduates constituency despite Singh's opposition.

Meanwhile, former Bihar Law Minister and RJD MLC Kartik Kumar, popularly known as 'Master Sahab', said the differences between Anant Singh and Neeraj Kumar could benefit the RJD.

Commenting on the rivalry, he criticised both the state government and political leadership over development in Mokama, stating that despite repeated claims of progress across Bihar, Mokama continued to face development-related concerns.

The Patna Graduates constituency is among the eight Bihar Legislative Council seats scheduled for elections.