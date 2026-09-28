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Aleppo Citadel Becomes First Site For Syria's Touristech Initiative To Develop Digital Tourism Experiences
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Touristech launch opens a new chapter for Syria's tourism and technology sectors
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Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn “Touristech” transforms a visit to the Aleppo Citadel into an interactive experience through six digital stations, an online platform and an open digital archive The project trains 20 young guides and introduces a scalable operating model for tourism and heritage sites across Syria Minister of Tourism invites Syrian, regional and international technology, digitisation and content companies to help develop the next generation of tourism experiences
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