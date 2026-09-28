Press Release: Fastercapital Adds Procerall To Equitypilot To Expand Cloud Gaming Experiences

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FasterCapital today announced it has selected Procer All to join EquityPilot, supporting the startup as it develops an integrated cloud-gaming platform that streams indie titles... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Brazil & Dubai, UAE

FasterCapital today announced it has selected ProcerAll to join EquityPilot, supporting the startup as it develops an integrated cloud-gaming platform that streams indie titles, AAA releases, mobile APKs, Mugen fighters, Procer-exclusive games, and retro classics across devices. FasterCapital's support through EquityPilot is designed to help ProcerAll refine execution and accelerate product milestones during the program's initial phase.

FasterCapital and EquityPilot will focus the first 30–60 days on executional priorities that prepare ProcerAll for product refinement and market readiness, including technical scalability and go-to-market planning.

The cloud-gaming market continues to evolve as players seek frictionless access to diverse game catalogs without device constraints. ProcerAll's multi-format approach combining streaming, APK support, curated retro collections, and a merchandise-driven loyalty model addresses growing consumer interest in flexible access and new ownership models.

ProcerAll is building a cloud-first gaming service that aims to unite a broad range of content in one platform. The offering highlights:

– Streaming subscription tiers with instant 4K streaming and flexible plans for Casual Gamer, Pro Player, and Ultimate Champion.

– A library spanning indie titles, AAA releases, APK imports, Mugen fighters, and classic arcade and console games.

– Ancillary features including premium merchandise with redeemable credits, a points-and-credits economy, and a share-buying model to let players invest in upcoming indie titles.

Why This Moment?

Shifts in consumer behavior toward streaming, cross-device play, and community-driven monetization create an opening for platforms that combine content diversity with novel engagement and ownership incentives. ProcerAll's multi-pronged model is designed to capture demand from gamers who value access, collectibles, and participation in game development economics.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Hands-on execution support focused on milestone definition and prioritization

– Guidance on go-to-market strategy and product positioning for subscription tiers

– Connections to technical mentors and ecosystem stakeholders for scalability work

– Assistance with merchant and credits integration planning and user monetization options

First 30–60 Days

FasterCapital and ProcerAll plan to concentrate on:

– Defining near-term product milestones and a prioritized roadmap – Technical assessments for streaming performance and device compatibility

– Refining subscription and credits mechanics to improve user retention

– Preparing investor- and partner-facing materials to reflect the refined plan

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support ProcerAll through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Next 90 Days

ProcerAll aims to complete beta testing, launch its merchandise line, and iterate on the share-buying feature as it prepares for broader market rollout and additional program milestones with FasterCapital.

About ProcerAll

ProcerAll is developing a cloud-gaming platform that streams a wide variety of titles indie gems, AAA blockbusters, mobile favorites, APK titles, Mugen fighters, Procer-exclusive games, and classics across smartphones, tablets, and browsers. The platform pairs subscription streaming with a merchandise line that issues redeemable credits, a points-and-credits economy, and a novel share-buying model to support indie developers.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.