How To Grow Coriander At Home Easily For Beginners: Lush, Green, Easy

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) This article explains how to easily grow coriander at home without chemical fertilizers. This not only saves money but also offers small business opportunities and promotes a healthy lifestyle.

Coriander, which adds aroma to the kitchen, is a wonderful herb that offers immense health benefits. Instead of buying it from markets for daily cooking, you can easily grow it at home organically without chemical fertilizers. Let's explore how to grow coriander at home, the savings it brings, business opportunities, and its various uses.

You don't need a large garden or farmland to grow coriander. A small space on your balcony, windowsill, or terrace is enough.

Choosing the Pot: You can use 4 to 6-inch deep wide plastic pots, unwanted wide containers, or grow bags. It is essential to have drainage holes at the bottom of the pot to drain excess water.

Soil Mix Preparation: Coriander needs loose soil to thrive well. Prepare the soil mix by combining equal parts of red soil (1 part), coco peat (1 part), and vermicompost or farmyard manure (1 part). Click here to read more - 8TH PAY COMMISSION: Diwali Jackpot for Central Govt Employees! Minimum basic pay of Rs.72,000!

Growing coriander from seeds is a very simple process. If sown correctly, you can achieve 100% germination.

Seed Preparation: Buy coriander seeds used for cooking, press them lightly, and break them into two halves (seeds should not be crushed). Then soak the seeds in water for 6 to 8 hours to speed up germination.

Sowing Method: Sprinkle the soaked seeds evenly over the prepared soil mix. Spread a light layer (half an inch) of coco peat or soil on top and sprinkle water lightly using a watering can.

Sunlight and Maintenance: Place the pot in a spot with moderate sunlight for 4 to 5 hours daily. Sprinkle water daily in the morning or evening to keep the soil slightly moist. Overwatering will cause root rot. Click here to read more - Pure Ghee: How to identify pure ghee? What is organic ghee? Full details!

Small sprouts will appear in 7 to 10 days after sowing. In 30 to 35 days, bunches of green coriander leaves will be ready for harvest.

Organic Pest Repellent: Pest attacks are very rare in coriander. If pests attack, you can mix neem oil solution in water and spray it.

Harvesting Method: Instead of uprooting the plant, cut it with scissors 1 inch above the ground, so new leaves will sprout and grow again from the same plant. Click here to read more - E-Scooter Subsidy: Govt subsidy to buy e-scooter! Who can apply?

In an average family, buying coriander 2 to 3 times a week is common. A small bunch of coriander is sold for ₹15 to ₹20 in shops.

Direct Savings: When buying from shops, it costs ₹150 to ₹300 per month just for coriander. Since the initial cost of growing at home (seeds and soil) is very low, you can directly save this amount every month.

Indirect Savings: Coriander sold in shops may be sprayed with pesticides and wastewater. Eating organically grown coriander at home improves health and significantly reduces medical expenses. Click here to read more - Farmers Subsidy: Rs.2.80 lakh in farmers bank account! Up to 50% subsidy! Who will get it?

Absolutely! Coriander cultivation is an excellent small business opportunity that yields high profits in a short period with low investment.

Vertical Farming: You can set up multi-layer stands on your home terrace and grow coriander on a large scale in a small space.

Hydroponics Method: You can grow coriander in a modern way using only water and nutrient solution without soil. In this method, plants grow very quickly and healthily.

Sales and Profit: You can earn a steady income by selling directly to homes, organic stores, restaurants, and supermarkets in your area under the name "Chemical-free organically grown fresh coriander". Click here to read more - D-Mart Return & Exchange: What to do if there is a problem with a product bought in D-Mart?

Coriander is not just a culinary garnish; it can be used to make many delicious dishes and has medicinal uses.

Delicious Dishes: You can make and eat coriander chutney, coriander rice, coriander soup, coriander thokku, and thuvaiyal. It gives a unique taste and aroma to the food.

Detox Drink: Drinking coriander leaves blended with a little water on an empty stomach in the morning flushes out all the toxins in the body.

Medicinal Uses:



Cures digestive disorders and stimulates appetite.

Helps control blood sugar levels. Mixing coriander juice with a little turmeric powder and applying it on the face removes acne and makes the face glow.

Growing coriander in a small pot at home is not only a way to save money but also a great lifestyle choice that provides toxin-free healthy food for our family!