WPL 2027: Releasing Wyatt-Hodge Gives Us Auction Flexibility, Goal Is To Finish On Top, Says GG Head Coach Klinger

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Gujarat Giants (GG) head coach Michael Klinger has stated that the decision to release England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge was driven by a desire for tactical flexibility in the upcoming auction, alongside considerations regarding her international availability during the 2027 Women's Premier League (WPL).

GG opted to release four players – Danni, India fast bowler Titas Sadhu, uncapped batter Aayushi Soni, and wicketkeeper-batter Shivani Singh, while keeping the majority of their core intact.

“Firstly, we decided not to release too many players. We feel like we really got a strong squad internally already. But some really tough decisions - Danni is a world-class player. Unfortunately, she didn't get a lot of game time last year.

“We just felt that giving us another option as an overseas player in the auction and seeing what's out there and what other skill sets are out there, that's something that we can do in about a month.

“But Danni's also got some English series on during the WPL, and I suppose for her, her preference was to be playing cricket as well rather than potentially being part of our squad and maybe being on the bench. So, that's the way we decided to go," Klinger said to Star Sports on the retention deadline show on Monday.

The franchise has retained a formidable overseas contingent comprising Beth Mooney, skipper Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, and Sophie Devine. The Indian group retained by the GG features Yastika Bhatia, who missed WPL 2026 due to knee injury recovery, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Tanuja Kanwer, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Anushka Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, and Happy Kumari.

Detailing the domestic releases, Klinger revealed that the presence of Yastika alongside Beth made Shivani redundant as a wicketkeeping option, while injury setbacks forced the management's hand regarding seamer Titas.“With some high-quality local players, we have Aayushi Soni who's doing well in domestic cricket, and Shivani Singh had a really good domestic season last year.

“Probably releasing her was sort of a reflection on Yastika Bhatia being available for us this year. So we've got two keepers already now with her and Beth. Titas, unfortunately, we know she can be highly skilled, but she's just had a lot of injuries last year's WPL and couldn't play much for us and has been sort of injured since.

“I know she's coming back now. So looking forward to see how she goes over the next few weeks as well. But we know she's a good bowler, but it also gives another option,” he explained.

Having suffered Eliminator heartbreak in the last two WPL editions, Klinger has set his sights firmly on securing the top spot in the league standings to secure a direct route to the final. GG will head into the player auction on October 28 in Kochi with a purse of Rs 1.25 crore.

“I mean, everyone starts fresh, don't they, at the start of next year? But we're certainly confident we've got the team and the ability to be playing in the championship game. The last two years we've made playoffs and unfortunately lost in the eliminator.

“So one way of making sure we make finals is to finish on top. So that's certainly going to be a goal of ours initially. But it's going to be the goal of every other team in the competition as well. I feel we've got the playing list ready.

“It's all about players coming into the tournament in some really good form, and hopefully, domestically in domestic competitions, our local players can do that. Our overseas players will all be playing in the WBBL, sort of leading into that as well. So it'll be really good for them to have some high-quality cricket coming into the WBBL,” he concluded.