Perfectserve Doubles Down On Innovation To Help Health Systems Define, Measure, And Achieve Operational Excellence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Building on 30 years of healthcare operational experience, PerfectServe is investing in technologies that deliver immediate value while creating the foundation for connected operational intelligence.

Summary



Defining what great looks like: PerfectServe is building on 30 years of operational data and expertise to develop meaningful benchmarks that help healthcare organizations understand operational excellence.

Knowing where you stand: Investments in secure data infrastructure and intelligence will connect information across systems, providing the operational context needed to evaluate performance and identify opportunities.

Delivering value today while building for tomorrow: PerfectServe is doubling down on its investment in innovation across AI, voice, intelligent answering, scheduling, and digital workflows. Each capability addresses immediate operational challenges while contributing to a broader, connected platform.

Turning intelligence into action: Powered by ConnectiveIQTM, PerfectServe's evolving platform aims to connect data, people, and workflows to recommend and orchestrate the next best action, helping health systems achieve measurable operational and clinical improvements. Introducing a refreshed brand: PerfectServe's new identity reflects its ambition to advance healthcare operational excellence through increasingly connected, intelligent technology.



MIAMI, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PerfectServe®, a healthcare technology company specializing in AI-powered clinical communication and provider scheduling, today announced a strategic commitment to double its investment in innovation. The investment will accelerate the development of technologies that address critical operational challenges today while establishing the foundation for PerfectServe's evolution into the action layer for healthcare operational intelligence.

With nearly three decades of experience supporting healthcare organizations, PerfectServe has a distinctive opportunity to help hospitals, health systems, and medical groups understand what operational excellence looks like, measure their performance against meaningful benchmarks, and take action to improve operational performance.

Achieving this vision requires more than bringing data together. It requires understanding how healthcare operations work, including the relationships between people, roles, schedules, communications, and clinical workflows, and using that understanding to drive coordinated action.

PerfectServe's investment strategy is designed to build these capabilities progressively, with ConnectiveIQTM serving as the intelligence foundation that brings them together. Each investment delivers independent value to healthcare organizations while contributing to ConnectiveIQ's growing ability to connect data, understand operational context, and orchestrate intelligent action across workflows, ultimately enabling the company's long-term vision.

Defining What Great Looks Like

Healthcare organizations generate enormous amounts of operational and clinical data, but understanding what constitutes strong performance, how they compare, and which improvements will have the greatest impact remains a challenge.

PerfectServe is investing in the infrastructure and intelligence needed to help address that gap.

Building on 30 years of workflow expertise across all care settings, the company is developing secure capabilities to ingest, aggregate, and analyze information from multiple sources. These investments are intended to connect data with operational context, establishing relationships between the people, systems, and workflows that drive healthcare operations.

This foundation is designed to support anonymized benchmarking, allowing hospitals & health systems and medical groups to understand their performance in the context of relevant operational standards and identify meaningful opportunities for improvement.

Rather than simply providing more data for organizations to interpret, PerfectServe's vision is to help them answer three fundamental questions: What does great look like? How are we performing? And what should we do next?

Investing in Today's Challenges and Tomorrow's Opportunities

PerfectServe is accelerating investment across clinician digital workflows, AI Voice, Intelligent Answering, and Lightning Bolt AI Scheduling, all powered by ConnectiveIQTM.

Each area of investment is designed to solve meaningful operational challenges independently, helping healthcare organizations automate routine work, improve communication, optimize scheduling, and reduce administrative burden.

Collectively, these investments serve a larger purpose. By connecting information across clinical and administrative workflows, PerfectServe is building the foundation for intelligence that understands not just what's happening within individual systems, but how activities, resources, and decisions influence one another across an organization.

This connected approach will enable PerfectServe to identify operational challenges, understand their underlying context, recommend the next best action, and increasingly orchestrate execution across workflows.

For healthcare organizations, the result is a practical path toward operational excellence, with opportunities to realize value from individual solutions today while benefiting from increasingly connected capabilities as the platform evolves.

Turning Operational Intelligence Into Action

Understanding performance is only the beginning, PerfectServe's long-term vision is to close the gap between identifying an opportunity and achieving measurable improvement.

By combining operational benchmarks with an increasingly connected understanding of healthcare workflows, PerfectServe aims to help organizations move from knowing where improvement is needed to understanding precisely what action to take.

Through its expanding portfolio of intelligent solutions, the company intends to translate those recommendations into execution, whether that means optimizing a provider schedule, automating a communication workflow, routing a request to the appropriate care team member, or identifying and resolving operational bottlenecks.

The strategy builds on PerfectServe's existing workflow capabilities and extensive integration ecosystem, providing a foundation for operational improvement without requiring extensive new infrastructure or complex, EHR-dependent implementations.

“Healthcare organizations don't need more disconnected technology. They need solutions that solve real problems today and create new possibilities for tomorrow,” said PerfectServe CEO Guillaume Castel.“Our investments are intentional. Each delivers meaningful value independently, but together they will enable something unmatched. We're combining nearly 30 years of operational experience with connected data, AI, and intelligent workflows to help our customers understand what great looks like, see where they stand, and take the actions needed to get there.”

A New Brand for a New Era of PerfectServe

PerfectServe's refreshed brand reflects this next chapter and the company's ambition to help define and advance operational excellence across healthcare.

The new identity brings together the company's established expertise, expanding AI capabilities, and commitment to simplifying the complex workflows that healthcare organizations depend on every day.

Working alongside leading health systems and medical groups, PerfectServe is advancing individual solutions while developing the connected intelligence and execution capabilities that will bring its long-term vision to life. The brand refresh signals this broader transformation, reflecting both the value PerfectServe delivers today and the increasingly connected platform it's building for the future.

“Our new brand is about much more than how PerfectServe looks. It's about making our value and ambition unmistakably clear,” said PerfectServe SVP of Marketing Ashleigh Stanford.“For nearly 30 years, we've helped healthcare organizations manage some of their most critical operational workflows. Now we're building on that experience, investing in solutions that make a difference today while creating the foundation to help our customers understand what great looks like and, more importantly, achieve it.”

To explore PerfectServe's refreshed brand, visit PerfectServe.com.

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe uses 30 years of expertise, AI, and advanced rules engines to simplify, automate, and orchestrate care team communication, provider and staff scheduling, call handling, contact center workflows, and other key clinical processes. Our cloud-based software works across all settings of care and integrates with 270+ clinical, IT, and telecom systems to dynamically route important messages, calls, alerts, and other information to the right person at the right time. PerfectServe was founded in 1997 and is a trusted partner to 100+ health systems, 500+ hospitals, and 30,000+ medical practices.

PerfectServe Contact:

Matt Kothe | Director, Corporate Communications

865.776.9824

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at