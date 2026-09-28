Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber - Global Strategic Business Report: Secure Your Share Of A $1.2B Market By 2030 As Tariffs Disrupt Supply Chains And Mitsubishi Chemical, Kureha, SGL Carbon, Toray Industries And Resonac Intensify Competition

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pitch-based Carbon Fiber - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber Market to Reach US$1.2 Billion by 2030 as Aerospace, Electronics and Automotive Demand Expands

The global pitch-based carbon fiber market, valued at an estimated US$879.1 million in 2024, is projected to reach US$1.2 billion by 2030. The market is expected to advance at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% between 2024 and 2030, supported by increasing demand for high-modulus, lightweight and thermally conductive materials across aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics and industrial applications.

The comprehensive market report examines global pitch-based carbon fiber industry trends, growth drivers, competitive conditions and forecasts through 2030. It also incorporates recent global tariff developments, trade negotiations and supply chain changes affecting production, sourcing and market expansion.

Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber Market Trends

High modulus, thermal conductivity, chemical resistance and dimensional stability continue to position pitch-based carbon fibers as important materials for demanding structural and thermal management applications. High-modulus and ultra-high-modulus grades are increasingly selected for components exposed to significant mechanical stress, temperature variation and stringent weight requirements.

Manufacturing improvements involving melt spinning, stabilization, carbonization and graphitization are contributing to more consistent fiber quality and customizable mechanical performance. Producers are also working to improve oxidation and graphitization efficiency, lower energy consumption and strengthen compatibility with thermoplastic, ceramic and other composite matrices.

The growing availability of chopped, woven and pre-impregnated formats is supporting broader fabrication requirements. Hybrid composite development and advances in fiber processing are also creating opportunities in high-temperature components, precision structures and next-generation thermal management systems.

Application and Regional Growth

Aerospace and satellite applications represent major sources of demand, including satellite support trusses, solar array panels, precision instruments and other structures requiring rigidity, low weight and reliable thermal control. Defense applications include lightweight armor and specialized structural components, while automotive adoption is expanding in brake pads, clutches, carbon-ceramic braking systems and structural reinforcements.

Electronics and semiconductor manufacturers are using pitch-based carbon fiber materials in heat spreaders, heat sinks and electrostatic discharge protection systems. Additional industrial opportunities include electrodes, friction materials, energy storage components and structural reinforcement for specialized energy infrastructure.

North America and Japan remain leading markets for production and application development. Asia-Pacific is emerging as an important growth center, driven by expanding satellite programs, electric vehicle manufacturing and electronics production. Defense investment, advanced battery development and industrial modernization are expected to provide further support for regional demand.

Market Segment Outlook



The composites segment is projected to reach US$686.9 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9%.

The non-composites segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the analysis period.

The United States pitch-based carbon fiber market was estimated at US$239.5 million in 2024.

China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%, reaching US$228.4 million by 2030. Additional regional analysis covers Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider Asia-Pacific market and other major global economies.

Scope of the Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber Market Report

The report analyzes the market by type, including composites and non-composites. Application coverage includes aerospace and defense, automotive, construction, wind energy, sports and leisure, and other industrial uses.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China and Europe, with analysis of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia and the rest of Europe. The study also covers Australia, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific; Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and the rest of Latin America; Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the rest of the Middle East; and Africa.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the market impact of lightweighting initiatives, satellite deployment, electric and autonomous vehicle development, high-performance braking systems and advanced electronics cooling. It also evaluates how fiber spinning innovation, graphitization cost optimization and hybrid composite technologies are influencing commercialization and adoption.

Expert commentary from economists, trade specialists and industry professionals provides context for changing market conditions and emerging opportunities. The analysis addresses supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, geographic realignment and the continuing effects of global tariff policies across more than 180 countries.

Latest Trade, Tariff and Competitive Intelligence

This edition integrates global trade and economic developments as of June 2025. Forecasts have been revised to account for tariff effects, economic uncertainty and structural changes in globalization. The report includes historical analysis from 2015 and updated projections through 2030 across relevant products, technologies, materials, distribution channels, applications and end-use markets.



Analysis of tariff negotiations, trade tensions and supply chain realignment.

Revised global and regional forecasts incorporating economic and trade uncertainty.

Assessment of product innovation, process improvements and emerging technologies.

Updated 2025 market share estimates and competitive positioning of leading participants.

Evaluation of strategic market prospects, regional outlooks and key economic indicators. A complimentary update covering finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreements and revised country-level projections.

Competitive Landscape

The pitch-based carbon fiber market report profiles 36 companies and evaluates their market presence across major geographies. Featured organizations include A&P Technology, AGY Holding Corp., Asbury Carbons, CNBM International Corporation, Cytec Engineered Materials (Solvay), Entegris, Hexcel Corporation, Hughes Brothers, Kureha Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Nippon Graphite Fiber, Nippon Steel Corporation, SGL Carbon, Resonac, Teijin, Toray Industries, Toyo Tanso and Zoltek.

The report provides independent annual sales analysis, market forecasts in US$ million, company profiles and strategic insights designed to support market entry, investment planning, competitive benchmarking and identification of new revenue opportunities. Buyers also receive complimentary report updates for one year.

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