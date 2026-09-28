Advance OC's 2026 'Future Of Healthcare Conference' Returns To Irvine On October 7 At Major Inflection Point In U.S. Healthcare

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Sachin Jain of SCAN to keynote annual summit hosted at the UCI Beall Center for Innovation which will convene clinicians, policymakers, and community leaders to reimagine care across the lifespan

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advance OC, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing health equity across communities, has announced its 2026 Future of Healthcare Conference, a one-day summit taking place October 7 at the UCI Beall Center for Innovation and convening clinicians, technologists, policymakers, and community organizations to reimagine what care looks like across every stage of life. Tickets are $250, with nonprofit and student rates available; capacity is limited.

Themed "Stronger Communities, Healthier Generations: Reimagining Care Across the Lifespan," the conference will center two urgent questions: How can people gain greater agency over their health, and how must systems evolve to deliver more equitable, whole-person care? The program follows a single arc from the first 1,000 days of life through healthy aging and longevity, with particular attention to the children, families, and older adults most affected by changes under H.R. 1.

The day's opening keynote, "What Is the Future of Healthcare?", will be delivered by Dr. Sachin Jain, MD, MBA, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage organizations, and an adjunct professor of medicine at Stanford University. Dr. Jain is the author of the forthcoming book The Moral Alibi: How Healthcare Learned to Look Away-and How We See Again, which examines the organizational, rather than purely financial or political, roots of healthcare's most persistent failures.

Featured sessions include "The First 1,000 Days"; "Reimagining the 100-Year Life: Exploring the Frontiers of Aging and Caregiving"; "Beyond the Hospital: What Does Community Care Look Like?"; "Solve for X: Philanthropy's Next Move;" and an "Executive Roundtable: The Risks We See & How We're Responding."

Additional discussion topics span precision medicine and artificial intelligence, the caregiving crisis, the future of Medicare and Medicaid under H.R. 1, mental health across the lifespan, and patient-centered policy advocacy.

"Healthcare cannot meet this moment by asking people to navigate fragmented systems alone," said Katie Kalvoda, founder of Advance OC. "The future of care must move closer to where people live - into homes and neighborhoods - and give patients and communities real agency. This conference is about turning that vision into practical partnerships, investment, and action."

The conference is made possible with the support of a broad coalition of sponsors and partners, including Rady Children's Health, Providence, UCI Institute for Clinical & Translational Science, CalOptima Health, MemorialCare, HEAAL, 211 Orange County, Tarsadia Foundation, the Institute for Community Research & Solutions, Encompass, the Orange County Aging Services Collaborative, the American Academy of Pediatrics – Orange County Chapter, the Black Chamber of Orange County, Community Counsel, and Abrazar.

Registration is open now at , though tickets are limited.

About Advance OC:

Advance OC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Orange County, California, focused on advancing health equity through cross-sector partnership across Southern California.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

James Chisum

714.496.0541

...