Kvika Banki Hf.: Transaction In Relation To A Share Buy-Back Programme
|Date
|Time
|No. of shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|21.09.2026
|09:38:23
|1,500,000
|12.1
|18,150,000
|22.09.2026
|14:05:40
|895,000
|12.425
|11,120,375
|22.09.2026
|14:55:02
|1,000,000
|12.425
|12,425,000
|24.09.2026
|09:31:09
|1,000,000
|12.5
|12,500,000
|24.09.2026
|11:15:38
|1,000,000
|12.45
|12,450,000
|24.09.2026
|13:47:49
|700,000
|12.35
|8,645,000
|25.09.2026
|09:53:16
|1,000,000
|12.375
|12,375,000
|Total
|7,095,000
|87,665,375
The trade is in accordance with Kvika's buyback programme, announced on 11 September 2026, based on the authorisation of the bank's Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2026.
Kvika has now purchased a total of 11,195,000 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.259% of issued shares in the company. The total purchase price is ISK 137,792,875. Post these transactions Kvika holds 52,931,460 of own shares which corresponds to 1.222% of issued shares.
Buyback under the programme will be limited to an aggregate purchase price of up to ISK 1,540,550,041 and no more than 165,500,003 shares.
The buyback programme will remain in effect until shares have been repurchased for an aggregate consideration of ISK 1,540,550,041 or 165,500,003shares have been acquired, whichever occurs first, but no later than 30 April 2027.
The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.
Further information please contact Kvika's investor relations,....
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