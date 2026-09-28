Colombia Data Center Colocation Market - Supply And Demand Analysis And Forecast 2026-2031 AI And Cloud Growth Drives 29.05% CAGR Toward USD 425 Million By 2031

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Colombia Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Colombia Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 92.00 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 425.00 Million by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 29.05%. Growth is being supported by cloud adoption, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), smart city programs, digitalization initiatives, and continued investment in data center infrastructure.

Market Capacity and Infrastructure Expansion

Utilized data center white floor area in Colombia is expected to reach 1.10 million square feet by 2031. Ascenty is developing two facilities in Bogota that are anticipated to add approximately 197,000 square feet of white floor area once fully built during the forecast period.

The number of utilized racks is forecast to reach 25,997 units by 2031. In 2025, rack power density across Colombia's data centers generally ranged from 4 kW to 7 kW per rack. Demand from AI, ML, and cloud computing is encouraging the deployment of high-performance infrastructure, including high-density racks exceeding 20 kW. Full-rack deployments remain important for improving floor space and cooling efficiency, while Open Compute Project racks are expected to gain adoption as hyperscale self-built data centers expand.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Colombia is advancing its digital transformation strategy, with AI becoming an important component of public services, economic development, and technology investment. The National Public Policy on Artificial Intelligence, approved through CONPES, is backed by a budget of $116 million and seeks to strengthen governance, digital talent, technological infrastructure, and ethical AI adoption by 2030.

Private investment is also improving national connectivity. Claro Colombia has committed more than $200 million to expand its fiber optic network and prepare its infrastructure for advanced technologies, including AI. Meanwhile, increasing data generation from IoT, big data, cloud services, and smart city deployments is creating additional demand for secure, scalable colocation capacity.

In January 2025, Gorilla Technology signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Santa Marta for a 20-year, four-phase AI-powered smart city project. The initiative includes plans for smart and green data centers. In October 2024, Colombia invested $40 million in its energy transition, while HostDime's Nebula facility became the first data center in the region to receive the Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies green certificate in July 2024.

Colocation Demand and Revenue Outlook

The cloud & IT sector accounted for approximately 40% of Colombia's colocation demand in 2025. Demand is expected to increase as e-commerce businesses and organizations across multiple industries migrate workloads to cloud platforms. AI is also accelerating requirements for high-density GPU infrastructure and low-latency connectivity.

Wholesale colocation is forecast to be the fastest-growing revenue segment, recording a CAGR of 48.83% during the forecast period. Expansion by ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), together with the entry of Ascenty (Digital Realty) and Scala Data Centers, is expected to increase wholesale capacity and intensify competition. EdgeConneX is also identified as a new market entrant.

Energy Supply Challenges

High electricity costs and power supply uncertainty remain key restraints for the Colombia data center colocation market. Electricity prices are higher than in several other major Latin American markets, including Brazil, Mexico, Peru, and Chile. Declining domestic natural gas production, limited reserves, dependence on imported LNG, and exposure to drought-related hydroelectric constraints could increase operating costs and grid risks. These conditions reinforce the importance of energy efficiency, renewable power procurement, and resilient backup infrastructure for data center operators.

Report Coverage



Colombia colocation market revenue and forecasts for 2025-2031

Retail and wholesale colocation revenue, pricing, Addons, and pricing trends

Utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, rack capacity, and occupancy

Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity

Current and future colocation demand across major industries

Impact of AI, cloud operations, and sustainability initiatives

Upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services

Assessment of 27 existing facilities and 9 upcoming facilities across 4+ locations

Existing and upcoming white floor area and IT load capacity

Competitive market share analysis based on IT power capacity and revenue Operator profiles covering data center count, location, white floor area, and capacity

Vendor Landscape

Existing colocation operators covered in the Colombia data center market include ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Kio Networks, DHAmericas, Sencinet, Equinix, Claro, Tecto Data Centers (V.tal), EdgeUno, Tigo, IPXON Networks, Cirion Technologies, Takoda Data Centers, HostDime, Etix Everywhere, IFX Networks, Grupo ZFB, Grupo GTD, and Ilkari. New operators include Ascenty, Scala Data Centers, and EdgeConneX.

Target Audience



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Government Agencies

Key Questions Addressed

Key Attributes:

