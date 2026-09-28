China Biochip Polishing Liquid Market Set For Strong Growth Through 2031 As Healthcare R&D Accelerates, With Silicon-Based Solutions And Protein Chip Development Leading Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand is rising for precision biochips, creating opportunities in silicon-based, protein-chip, automated and eco-friendly polishing solutions for diagnostics and biotech R&D.

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biochip Polishing Liquid Market in China" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biochip polishing liquid market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2025 to 2031, with China forecast to record strong growth during the same period. Market estimates are presented in value terms ($B), with historical and forecast analysis covering 2019 through 2031.

Growth is being supported by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increased research and development investment, and continued expansion of healthcare infrastructure. China's biochip polishing liquid market offers promising opportunities in gene chip manufacturing, protein chip development, and cell chip preparation.

Key Highlights by Segment



Silicon-based polishing liquids are expected to record higher growth among product types over the forecast period. Protein chip development is projected to be the fastest-growing application.

Emerging Trends

China's biochip polishing liquid market is advancing as manufacturers pursue higher precision, improved efficiency, and more sustainable production. Key trends include nanotechnology-enabled formulations, environmentally responsible ingredients, automated polishing systems, and real-time process monitoring. These developments are improving biochip surface quality, consistency, durability, and manufacturing throughput.

Demand for ultra-clean, defect-free biochips is also increasing as their use expands in diagnostics, genomics, personalized medicine, and biotechnology research. Strategic collaboration between domestic and international companies is supporting technology transfer, localized manufacturing, product development, and stronger supply chains.



Advanced formulations: Nanotechnology and specialized chemical compositions are enhancing surface smoothness and biochip performance.

Automation: Robotic systems and process-monitoring tools are reducing variability, waste, and production time.

Sustainability: Biodegradable, non-toxic, and lower-impact formulations are gaining importance as environmental requirements become stricter.

High-precision demand: Growth in clinical diagnostics and biotechnology is increasing the need for polishing liquids that support biochip sensitivity and accuracy. Strategic collaboration: Partnerships are accelerating innovation, localization, and access to advanced manufacturing technologies.

Recent Developments

Recent activity in China has centered on improved polishing-liquid formulations, greater manufacturing automation, and investment in domestic biotechnology capabilities. Suppliers are developing products with stronger chemical performance, greater environmental safety, and lower processing costs.

Government support for biotechnology innovation, expanding healthcare and laboratory infrastructure, and rising investment from domestic and international market participants are accelerating commercialization. Competition is increasing as companies expand research and development, strengthen production capacity, and introduce application-specific solutions for high-precision biochips.

Strategic Growth Opportunities

Growth opportunities are emerging across healthcare diagnostics, biotechnology research, industrial processing, point-of-care testing, and environmental monitoring. Suppliers that deliver application-specific formulations with high surface uniformity, chemical stability, and manufacturing consistency will be well positioned to address these markets.



Healthcare diagnostics: Higher-quality biochip surfaces can improve the sensitivity, specificity, and reliability of disease testing.

Research and development: Precision polishing supports reproducible results in genomics, proteomics, and drug discovery.

Industrial biotechnology: Durable biochips can strengthen real-time monitoring of fermentation, enzyme activity, and other bioprocesses.

Point-of-care testing: Uniform biochip surfaces support portable diagnostic devices that require rapid and consistent performance. Environmental monitoring: Specialized polishing solutions can improve biochip stability for pollutant detection and water-quality analysis.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Major market drivers include technological advances in biochip manufacturing, expansion of China's healthcare and biotechnology sectors, increased research and development spending, and continued investment in healthcare and semiconductor infrastructure. Regulatory support and strategic partnerships are also encouraging product innovation and market entry.

Market participants nevertheless face stringent chemical-safety and environmental requirements, rising compliance costs, and pressure to replace conventional chemicals with more sustainable alternatives. Intensifying competition among domestic and international suppliers may also constrain margins and increase the importance of product quality, technical differentiation, and reliable customer support.



Primary drivers: Biochip innovation, healthcare expansion, biotechnology research, infrastructure investment, and strategic collaboration. Primary challenges: Regulatory compliance, environmental sustainability, technical development costs, and pricing pressure.

Country-Wise Outlook

China: China is expected to remain a high-growth market for biochip polishing liquids through 2031, supported by expanding diagnostic capacity, biotechnology investment, healthcare modernization, and domestic semiconductor development. Demand will be strongest for high-precision and environmentally compliant products used in protein chip development, gene chip manufacturing, and cell chip preparation.

Domestic suppliers are expected to increase research, production, and distribution capabilities, while international companies may pursue partnerships and localized operations to improve market access. Companies offering silicon-based formulations, application-specific performance, sustainable chemistry, and dependable supply chains are likely to be best positioned for growth.

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