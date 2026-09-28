MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WisdomTree Foreign Exchange LimitedLEI: 213800X2UDCFSIYXXR2828 September 2026

WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited

Publication of Prospectus

The following prospectus has been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland and the Financial Conduct Authority:

Prospectus for the issue of Collateralised Currency Securities by WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited.

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