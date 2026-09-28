ARGENT LNG SIGNS FRONT END ENGINEERING DESIGN CONTRACT INCLUDING SUPPORT TO THE PERMITTING PROCESS WITH TECNIMONT, MAIRE

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- Alessandro Bernini, Chief Executive Officer of MAIREMETAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ARGENT LNG announces that Tecnimont USA Inc. has signed the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract with Argent LNG, LLC for the development of Argent LNG's export facility at Port Fourchon, Louisiana..Following the agreement announced on 21 January 2026 which defined Tecnimont's role as engineering and technology integrated services provider in the development of Argent LNG's export facility project, Tecnimont USA has signed the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract.The contract includes FEED activities, the development of key permitting documentation, and support to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) permitting process.Upon completion of the FEED, the finalization of FERC and the client's Final Investment Decision (FID), the project is expected to roll over into the EPC phaseUnder the contract, Tecnimont USA will carry out FEED engineering activities and provide technical support to the FERC permitting process. The scope covers project execution planning and documentation, schedule and cost estimation, safety and reliability studies, and integration of the facility's key technology packages.The FEED will define the project's technical definition, supporting certainty of execution and bankability. Building on Tecnimont's expertise in complex industrial facilities and modular design, the parties aim to create a scalable platform for future LNG infrastructure opportunities.Upon finalization of the FERC permitting process, completion of the FEED, and following the client's Final Investment Decision, the project is expected to roll over into the EPC phase.The signing represents a significant milestone following the cooperation agreement between Tecnimont and Argent LNG already announced on 21 January 2026, which defined Tecnimont' role as engineering and technology integrated services provider for the initiative.The facility, which will be located in one of the United States' hurricane-resilient energy hubs, will have a total capacity of 25 tons per annum (MTPA).Alessandro Bernini, Chief Executive Officer of MAIRE, commented: "The signing of the FEED contract marks an important step forward in our collaboration with Argent LNG and testifies to the confidence placed in Tecnimont's engineering and project development capabilities. We are proud to contribute to a strategic LNG project in the United States while further strengthening MAIRE's position in a market with significant growth opportunities."Jonathan Bass, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Argent LNG, added:“Signing the FEED contract with Tecnimont moves Argent LNG from vision to execution. Tecnimont brings world-class engineering depth, gas pressure treatment expertise, integration and modular expertise that will give our lenders, offtakers and partners confidence in a bankable, buildable project. Together we are advancing a 25 MTPA facility at Port Fourchon that will strengthen American energy leadership and deliver secure, reliable LNG to our allies in Europe and around the world, with first cargo targeted for 2030”.About Argent LNGArgent LNG is building the next generation of American LNG export capacity. Its flagship project, a 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) liquefaction and export terminal on a 900-acre site at Port Fourchon, Louisiana, is designed from the ground up for resilience, scalability and speed to market. Located at the heart of the Gulf of America's offshore energy corridor, the facility will connect abundant U.S. natural gas to markets across Europe, the Mediterranean, the Middle East and West Africa.Argent LNG holds long-term authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy to export 25 MTPA to Free Trade Agreement nations for 20 years under DOE/HGEO Order No. 5447, with its non-FTA application pending in Docket No. 26-28-LNG. The project is advancing through the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) pre-filing process (Docket No. PF25-11) and is targeting first cargo in 2030. Argent LNG has assembled a world-class technology and engineering consortium, including Tecnimont, Baker Hughes, CB&I, Honeywell UOP and ABB, to deliver a modular, bankable platform built to withstand the most demanding Gulf Coast conditions.MAIRE S.p.A. is a leading engineering group providing technology solutions and project execution in the downstream segment of energy services, as well as in the chemicals and fertilizers industries. The Group operates through two business units: Integrated E&C Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions, the latter active in sustainable fertilizers, low carbon energy vectors, and innovative materials and circular solutions. With operations in around 50 countries, MAIRE employs around 11,300 people. MAIRE is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (ticker“MAIRE”). For further information: .Group Media RelationsTommaso VeraniTel +39 02 6313-7603...Investor RelationsSilvia GuidiTel +39 02 6313-7823...

jonathan bass

Argent LNG, LLC

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ARGENT LNG SIGNS FRONT END ENGINEERING DESIGN CONTRACT INCLUDING SUPPORT TO THE PERMITTING PROCESS WITH TECNIMONT, MAIRE News Provided By Argent LNG, LLC September 28, 2026, 15:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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