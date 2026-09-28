Bihar: Vigilance Bureau Searches Patna ADM, Danapur Sub-Registrar In Assets Case

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 28 (IANS) The Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) on Monday searched premises linked to Ravindra Kumar Diwakar, Additional District Magistrate (Supply), Patna, and his wife, Kumari Sweety, District Sub-Registrar of Danapur, in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Teams of the bureau conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations in Patna and Begusarai. Officials said they recovered documents related to property, bank accounts, investments, and financial transactions, along with cash and jewellery.

Officials searched residences and other premises linked to the officials. Investigators collected material including property papers, bank details and investment records. They also reportedly found cash and jewellery.

The recovered documents and valuables are being scrutinised to determine whether the assets are disproportionate to the officials' known sources of income. The bureau is examining their declared income and assets and will compare them with the material recovered.

Investigators will verify the sources of funds used for investments and ownership of properties identified during the operation. Officials emphasised that recovering cash, jewellery, and documents alone does not establish illegal acquisition, and the probe will determine their nature and source.

The bureau is expected to assess the recovered material before determining the extent of any alleged disproportionate assets. Further details, including the value and nature of the assets, are likely to emerge once examination is complete.

According to an official, once the operation concludes, police will register an FIR against the individuals concerned if allegations of possessing disproportionate assets are substantiated. The investigation is currently underway.