MENAFN - Mid-East Info) dubizzle analysis of 2021–2023 model-year vehicles finds Toyota retaining 65% of vehicle value, followed by Lexus and RAM at 61%, and Nissan and Honda at 60% Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DUBAI, UAE – September 2026: For car buyers, the value of a vehicle extends well beyond what it offers on the day of purchase. How well it holds its value over time can play an important role in the overall ownership proposition, particularly when it is time to upgrade, trade in or sell.

New analysis from dubizzle Cars looks at how vehicle values have held up across successive years of ownership, with Toyota recording the strongest value retention among the brands analysed at 65%, followed by Lexus and RAM at 61%, and Nissan and Honda at 60%. The analysis examined vehicles from 2021 to 2023 model years, comparing like-for-like cohorts across make, model, trim, model year and GCC versus non-GCC specification. The results were then aggregated at make level using listing-weighted averages and medians.

The findings provide consumers with another lens through which to assess the longer-term value of a vehicle, alongside factors such as purchase price, financing, fuel economy, maintenance and ownership costs.

Toyota tops the value-retention analysis:

Toyota recorded 65% value retention, the highest figure among the brands analysed. The brand also demonstrated consistent value retention across successive years, with the analysis recording 87% retained value after Year 1, 75% after Year 2 and 65% after Year 3. Lexus and RAM followed with 61% value retention, while Nissan and Honda each recorded 60%. A further group of established brands, Mazda, GMC, Jeep and Hyundai, recorded 59% value retention, highlighting the broad range of vehicles demonstrating substantial retained value in the UAE secondary market.

Established brands feature strongly among vehicles retaining value:

Across the brands analysed, the results were:The results highlight the range of value-retention performance across the UAE's automotive market, while showing that several well-established brands continue to retain a substantial proportion of their vehicle value through successive model years.

Looking beyond the price tag:

For consumers, the initial purchase price is only one part of the overall cost and value equation. A vehicle's ability to retain value can influence the financial position of an owner when they decide to sell or upgrade. For example, a vehicle that retains a larger proportion of its original value can give its owner greater flexibility when moving into their next car, whether through a private sale, trade-in or upgrade. This makes value retention an increasingly relevant consideration for buyers comparing vehicles, particularly for those expecting to change cars after several years.

Commenting on the findings, Sherif Magdy, Director of Sales at dubizzle Cars, said:

“When consumers choose a car, they are not only choosing a vehicle for today, they are also making a decision that can shape their ownership journey over the years that follow. Value retention is therefore an important part of that equation. By looking at how comparable vehicles have performed across successive model years, buyers can gain another useful perspective on the longer-term value of the cars they are considering.”

Value that lasts beyond the showroom:

The analysis demonstrates that the value proposition of a vehicle can extend well beyond its purchase date. For buyers, understanding how similar vehicles have retained their value over time can provide useful context when comparing their options. As the UAE's used-car market continues to offer consumers a wide range of brands, models and specifications, value retention provides another way for buyers to look at the bigger picture, not just what a car costs to buy, but how much of its value it can carry forward.