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The ENTERTAINER Appoints New Chairman And Senior Leadership To Drive Its Next Phase
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE - September 2026 - the ENTERTAINER, the Middle East's established lifestyle membership and rewards platform, today announced a strengthened senior leadership team to lead the next phase of its growth, under the direction of its Board and shareholders. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Founded in 2001, the ENTERTAINER is the region's leading lifestyle membership and rewards platform, giving members savings and access to experiences across dining, leisure and lifestyle. It operates across the GCC, working with thousands of merchant partners and serving more than 370,000 active app users. The ENTERTAINER also powers loyalty and lifestyle programmes for financial institutions and enterprise partners across the region.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Abdulla Almoayed has been appointed Chairman. Working with the Board and the company's shareholders, he will guide the ENTERTAINER's next chapter as it invests in product, technology, data and customer experience, building on twenty-five years of trusted membership across the region. Almoayed brings extensive experience across financial services and technology in the region. The company has also appointed a series of senior leaders across its core functions:
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Louay Akkad, VP of Engineering – previously a senior engineering leader at Fresha, where he helped build and scale one of the regions most successful consumer technology platforms
Waseem Akram Syed, Director of Data and Analytics – who brings deep experience building data and analytics capabilities, including at Kitopi
Amira Eldin, VP of People – who has built and led people functions at some of the region's fastest growing companies, including Tamara.
Founded in 2001, the ENTERTAINER is the region's leading lifestyle membership and rewards platform, giving members savings and access to experiences across dining, leisure and lifestyle. It operates across the GCC, working with thousands of merchant partners and serving more than 370,000 active app users. The ENTERTAINER also powers loyalty and lifestyle programmes for financial institutions and enterprise partners across the region.
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