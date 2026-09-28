The ENTERTAINER Appoints New Chairman And Senior Leadership To Drive Its Next Phase

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE - September 2026 - the ENTERTAINER, the Middle East's established lifestyle membership and rewards platform, today announced a strengthened senior leadership team to lead the next phase of its growth, under the direction of its Board and shareholders. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abdulla Almoayed has been appointed Chairman. Working with the Board and the company's shareholders, he will guide the ENTERTAINER's next chapter as it invests in product, technology, data and customer experience, building on twenty-five years of trusted membership across the region. Almoayed brings extensive experience across financial services and technology in the region.

Louay Akkad, VP of Engineering – previously a senior engineering leader at Fresha, where he helped build and scale one of the regions most successful consumer technology platforms Waseem Akram Syed, Director of Data and Analytics – who brings deep experience building data and analytics capabilities, including at Kitopi Amira Eldin, VP of People – who has built and led people functions at some of the region's fastest growing companies, including Tamara.

The company has also appointed a series of senior leaders across its core functions:

They join a leadership team anchored by Yamen Fakhreddine, Chief Financial Officer, who leads the company's finance and operational functions alongside Dariush Kamyab and Keith Jaggard who continue to lead the company's marketing and commercial functions.

Together, the team combines new external expertise with experienced leaders from within the business, and will lead the ENTERTAINER's evolution into a more personalized, data-led and consumer centric platform – deepening engagement for members and creating more effective ways for merchant partners to reach and build lasting relationships with customers.

Abdulla Almoayed, Chairman of the ENTERTAINER, said:“the ENTERTAINER is one of the region's most recognized lifestyle brands, built over twenty-five years on the trust of our members and merchant partners. The opportunity is now simple to say and hard to do: turn a brand people know into a product they can't live without. That means obsessing over experience, and not just the offer. We have an exceptional foundation, and now a team and an opportunity to build something even more personalized.

The company's transformation will build on the ENTERTAINER's established position and extensive network of members and merchant partners across the region.

the ENTERTAINER confirmed it will announce further details of its product roadmap and new customer experiences in the coming months.

Founded in 2001, the ENTERTAINER is the region's leading lifestyle membership and rewards platform, giving members savings and access to experiences across dining, leisure and lifestyle. It operates across the GCC, working with thousands of merchant partners and serving more than 370,000 active app users. The ENTERTAINER also powers loyalty and lifestyle programmes for financial institutions and enterprise partners across the region.