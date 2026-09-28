Long Stay Demand Jumps By 20% At Mileo The Palm A Shift From Mere Staying To Experiential Living

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 2026: Long stays are gaining ground at Mileo The Palm, where demand has increased by 20%, generating approximately 600 room nights as guests increasingly use hotels for relocations, extended family visits and longer periods of living in Dubai. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The trend is being driven primarily by guests already based in the UAE, alongside strong demand from Russian, CIS and UK markets. Rather than checking in for a conventional holiday, these guests are increasingly using the hotel as a temporary home while relocating, hosting visiting family members or spending an extended period in the city.

The shift is also changing how guests use the hotel once they arrive. Mileo The Palm has recorded 30% higher spending on ancillary hotel experiences among long-stay guests especially during weekends, with food and beverage emerging as one of the most popular areas of expenditure beyond accommodation.

Studios currently represent the most popular room category, followed by one- and two-bedroom suites, reflecting demand for accommodation that offers greater space, flexibility and the practicalities required for everyday living.

“Long-stay guests are not simply looking for somewhere to sleep; they are looking for somewhere that can genuinely become home for that period,” said Hossam Nabil, General Manager of Mileo The Palm.“What we are seeing is a greater expectation for the freedom and practicality of residential living, without having to give up the service, dining and experiences that come with staying in a hotel. That balance becomes increasingly important when a stay moves from a few nights to several weeks or months.”

At Mileo The Palm, this behaviour is extending well beyond the guest room. Longer-stay guests are making regular use of the property's dining, wellness and leisure facilities, particularly over weekends, creating a different relationship with the hotel compared with shorter leisure stays.\

The property combines fitted kitchenettes across its accommodation with seven F&B concepts, private beach access, a rooftop infinity pool, Mileo SPA, fitness facilities and a Kids' Club, allowing guests to maintain the routines of residential living while continuing to access hotel services and amenities throughout their stay.

As the segment develops, Mileo The Palm is now looking beyond accommodation alone and towards a broader proposition designed around the way long-stay guests live, dine and spend their time.

“The next phase for Mileo will be less about simply selling longer stays and more about developing a dedicated long-stay ecosystem around accommodation, dining, wellness and leisure,” added Hossam.

The growth in extended stays reflects an evolving use of Dubai's hotel inventory, with properties increasingly serving not only traditional leisure travellers but guests seeking a more flexible middle ground between a short hotel stay and residential accommodation.

About Mileo The Palm:

Mileo The Palm is a lifestyle beach hotel located on West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Home to 176 rooms and suites, the property combines contemporary, design-led accommodation with residential-style comfort, offering spaces suited to both short and extended stays. Mileo The Palm is home to seven distinctive food and beverage concepts, alongside a comprehensive leisure and wellness offering including beach access, a rooftop infinity pool, spa and fitness facilities. Positioned as a destination for both international visitors and Dubai's local community, Mileo The Palm brings together beachfront living, dining, wellness and personalised hospitality within one of the city's most iconic destinations.