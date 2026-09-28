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REEM MALL, CURATE, STARTAD, AND AGILITY LAUNCH SECOND EDITION OF 'THE EMIRATI CONCEPT' TO EMPOWER NEXT GENERATION OF EMIRATI FEMALE ENTREPRENEURS
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the partnership will give local, female-led SMEs access to physical and digital retail opportunities. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd aligncenter" src="#" data-bit="iit" /> ABU DHABI, UAE – September 2026 - Reem Mall and Curate, in partnership with startAD and Agility, have officially announced the launch of the second edition of 'The Emirati Concept at Curate.' Launched following an exclusive gathering in celebration of Emirati Women's Month, the initiative gives selected Emirati women entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase their businesses through Curate's physical and online retail channels. First launched in 2025, The Emirati Concept at Curate connects homegrown businesses with physical retail space at Curate in Reem Mall, alongside online exposure, marketing support and mentorship. The celebratory launch event brought together aspiring Emirati female entrepreneurs and also featured an alumni spotlight recognising the three winners from the inaugural 2025 edition:
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Maysoon Al Shamsi, founder of RAWA, a sustainable wellness brand upcycling date seed oil into natural balms, oils, and soaps;
Muna Alhammadi, founder of Mineral Energy Natural Products, an award-winning, handcrafted organic skincare label; and
Nooran Albannay, founder of Section Coffee Roasters, a women-empowered, ethically sourced coffee and Gahwa concept.
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Reem Mall is one of the UAE's fastest-growing super-regional retail destinations, located on Reem Island within the international financial jurisdiction of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).
Curate is Abu Dhabi's innovative phygital retail concept. Located in Reem Mall it offers a premium physical location and online platform providing ease of access to the UAE market for local and international brands.
startAD is an Abu Dhabi-based startup accelerator powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi.
Agility is a multi-business owner and operator and long-term investor across logistics and transport, infrastructure, and technology.
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