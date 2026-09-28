RPSF Personnel Save Woman Who Fell Under Moving Train In Prayagraj

The alertness and prompt action of RPSF personnel under 'Operation Jeevan Raksha' saved the life of a woman passenger at Prayagraj Junction under the Prayagraj Division of North Central Railway.

The incident took place on September 27, 2026, when train number 12417 Prayagraj Express was departing from Platform No. 1 at Prayagraj Junction. During the departure, a woman passenger fell while attempting to board the moving train.

Details of the Rescue

Railway staff deployed on the platform immediately rushed to her rescue. During the operation, the staff noticed that another woman passenger had gone underneath the moving train. Considering the seriousness of the situation, RPSF personnel on duty - ASI Mahesh Kumar Haritwal of the 2nd Battalion, Constable Pravesh Kumar and Constable Basant - immediately pulled the emergency chain and stopped the train.

The personnel then displayed exceptional courage, alertness and presence of mind and safely rescued the woman passenger who had gone underneath the train, thereby saving her life. The entire rescue operation was completed within just five minutes, from 10:11 pm to 10:16 pm.

Commendable Action and Gratitude

The swift and courageous action of the RPSF personnel is an excellent example of their alertness, dedication to duty and commitment to passenger safety under 'Operation Jeevan Raksha'. Both women passengers expressed their gratitude to the RPF/RPSF personnel and appreciated their promptness and courage.

Railway Authorities' Appeal

Railway authorities have appealed to passengers not to attempt boarding or alighting from a moving train and to follow all prescribed safety guidelines for a safe journey.

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